



Guess the word. Don't guess the word. You decide whether to play this game.

Should you accept the challenge, your goal is to observe which clue assures you that you know the answer.

Today's noun and/or adjective has five letters. Its fifth letter comes third in many Latin alphabets (not, for example, in Hawaiian).

? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ?

Got it already? No? Then I will give you more clues. The word means ...

◼️ Relatively poor in silica.

Know the word? No?

◼️ In steelmaking, any process involving lime-rich refractories.

Got it now? No?

◼️ Beginners' all-purpose symbolic instruction code.

That was a good clue. So is this one:

◼️ Primary, common to all, inalienable.

Here's another:

◼️ Simple or low level.

A contemporary clue!

◼️ Having conventional attitudes or interests.

This one should unlock the seal:

◼️ A liquid in which the concentration of the hydrogen ion tests higher than pH 7.

No? OK, last clue:

◼️ Having the properties of a base.

I'll print the answer May 2, but email if you'd like your affirmation today.

And — of course! — that April 18 word was "face."

Email:

cstorey@adgnewsroom.com



