100 years ago

April 25, 1922

ARKADELPHIA -- Local Manager Pete Couch of the Arkansas Power and Light Company announced today that Donaldson last night was cut in on the Malvern-Arkadelphia transmission line and experienced its first electric lights. For some weeks the company had been wiring the residences, stores and streets. There are 10 street lights, and 25 stores and residences have installed the service.

50 years ago

April 25, 1972

• Ground will be broken at 11 a.m. today at the Little Rock Zoo for an animal nursery, according to Julius Breckling, director of the city Parks and Recreation Department. The Little Rock Civitan Club has contributed $24,000 to finance construction of the nursery, which will be in the Kiddie Zoo area. Jetco Construction Company will build the nursery.

25 years ago

April 25, 1997

• A federal agency has abandoned the idea of moving empty houses beside Little Rock's airport to tornado-hit areas around the state. ... The city airport had bought the houses with Federal Aviation Administration money last year as part of a program to buy out and help relocate residents living near noisy runways. FEMA considered the offer but decided that it would take too much time, said Graham Nance, FEMA's federal coordinating officer dealing with damage from the tornadoes and with April 4 flooding. "Had we tried to use those homes, by the time we had acquired them and by the time we had moved them and got them out to wherever they needed to go and worked out all the details of it, you're talking probably 60 days or 90 days to make that all happen," Nance said. "These people that we were dealing with, they needed help quickly." Giving people checks for rent and repairs or providing them with ready-made mobile homes is faster than acquiring title, determining liability and assessing the conditions of the empty houses, he said. So far, he said, 4,000 families requested some type of aid because of the tornadoes and flood.

10 years ago

April 25, 2012

• The Arkansas Department of Human Services will eliminate two programs and cut its funding for another to absorb a $2.25 million federal funding cut, the agency announced Tuesday. The agency will cut two child abuse prevention programs and funds it provided to the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division. The Human Services Department's Division of Children and Family Services chose the affected programs to avoid cuts to child maltreatment investigations, which are also funded by the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families money, agency Director John Selig said. ... Starting July 1, the department will eliminate the child abuse prevention program that puts workers in 27 school districts and nine family resource centers. ... State police Col. J.R. Howard said in a statement that his agency will shift money from elsewhere in its budget to cover the $280,000 the Human Services Department will no longer provide to the Crimes Against Children Division. Services provided by that division include a child abuse hot line that received more than 50,000 calls last year.