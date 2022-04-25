2 teens shot, injured in Little Rock, police say

Two 17-year-old boys were shot and injured early Sunday, according to Little Rock police.

Officers were dispatched to 1500 W. Roosevelt Road shortly after 1:10 a.m. to reports of shots fired in the area, according to an incident report from police.

Officers located a 2008 Honda Civic at 3600 W. Roosevelt Road that had been hit multiple times by gunfire, the report states.

Police said they made contact with the driver, a 43-year-old woman, who told officers she was leaving a party at 1403 W. Roosevelt Road when she noticed her car had been struck, police said.

Officers were then notified of two 17-year-old shooting victims at Arkansas Children’s Hospital, according to police.

One teen was shot in the chest and abdomen, while the other was struck in the abdomen and left arm, according to the report.

A 2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek was located at the entrance of the hospital with bullet holes in it, police said.











