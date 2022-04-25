Razorbacks fall to 4th in coaches poll

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas fell one spot to No. 4 in the USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll on Monday following a series loss at Texas A&M.

The Razorbacks (31-9, 12-6 SEC) lost two one-run games to the Aggies at Blue Bell Park in College Station, Texas. Arkansas went 3-2 last week, which included a pair of blowout wins over Arkansas State in the midweek and a 3-1 win at Texas A&M on Saturday.

The Aggies beat the Razorbacks 2-1 on Friday and 11-10 on Sunday.

Texas A&M is second among unranked teams receiving votes in this week’s poll. The Aggies are 5-2 in their last seven games — all against teams that were ranked at the time.

Six SEC teams are ranked in this week’s poll, which is the most of any conference. Tennessee is ranked atop the poll following a series sweep at Florida. Other ranked SEC teams are: Georgia (11), LSU (20), Auburn (21) and Vanderbilt (22).

Stanford, which defeated Arkansas on a neutral field in Round Rock, Texas, on Feb. 27, moved back into the top 10 this week at No. 9.

The Razorbacks have been ranked in 71 consecutive coaches polls dating to 2017. Arkansas has been in the top 10 of 26 consecutive polls.

The coaches poll is the ranking of record for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll, April 25

1. Tennessee (37-3)

2. Oregon State (31-8)

3. Miami (31-9)

4. Arkansas (31-9)

5. Southern Miss (32-8)

6. Texas (30-13)

7. Oklahoma State (27-13)

8. Virginia (31-10)

9. Stanford (24-12)

10. Virginia Tech (28-9)

11. Georgia (28-12)

12. Notre Dame (26-8)

13. Texas Tech (29-14)

14. UCLA (27-12)

15. Gonzaga (26-11)

16. Connecticut (32-8)

17. Louisville (27-12)

18. Texas State (32-9)

19. TCU (27-13)

20. LSU (27-12)

21. Auburn (29-12)

22. Vanderbilt (28-11)

23. Maryland (32-8)

24. Wofford (30-10)

25. Georgia Southern (27-12)

Dropped Out: Oregon (23), Dallas Baptist (25)