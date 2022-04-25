Remember when, Arkansas? Charitable Toad Suck Queens took up their tiaras 30 years ago





The Toad Suck Queens burst upon the scene in a blast of lime green and raspberry-pink fabulousness a few years before the 2004 Toad Suck Daze in Conway.

Michell Nabholz Ellis remembers it was, like, 30 years ago. But who's counting?

And was the pink of their regalia raspberry or more cerise? Whichever, the sheen of that fabric offset the glittery silver borders of their capes. Silvery fringe tassled their lime green footgear; the lettering on their matching pageant sashes was bright.

They had sunglasses. They had sequins. They had massive rings, and their fingernails matched the capes. For indoor occasions, they wrapped themselves in pink boas.

"Once the wigs were on our kids did not know which of us was which," Ellis says.

Inspired by the costumes and self-confidence of characters in Jill Conner Browne's books — beginning with the "Sweet Potato Queens' Book of Love" — the Toad Queens' style made a virtue of teasing. They teased green wig hair so it piled up higher, higher — as high as synthetic hair could possibly go and still support a rather large tiara.

Dancing through the Toad Suck festival grounds during Toad Suck Mardi Daze walking parades, they swished those shiny capes, waved saucily to crowds and encouraged other women to seize the day.

They also supported a range of causes, from scholarships for Faulkner County teens and the statewide women's fitness training of Women Run Arkansas to breast cancer awareness and the Women's Shelter of Central Arkansas.

"So many friendships!" Ellis says. As many as 12 women participated in the chapter (they are a chapter of Conner Browne's organization). Photo captions in newspaper archives also list Pam Horton, Becky Tubaugh, Karen Hunter, Pat Bastion, Jennifer Starr, Sharon Kincade and Andrea Riemer.

Two members have recently been widowed, and Ellis says not to look for them at Toad Suck Daze this time. "We're going to try and make it a big deal and get our kids back involved in 2023," she says. "We're gonna try next year. But we might not be dancing in the street. We may be walking.

"So many sweet memories!"

Toad Suck Queen Andrea Riemer (left) tells Pam Horton, Michelle Nabholz and Pat Bastion how she elevated her hair for May 3, 2008, Mardi Daze parade, a walking parade through the grounds used for Toad Suck Daze festivities. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)





