Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Republican candidate for Arkansas governor

Age: 39

City: Little Rock

Occupation: Consultant, author

Education: Ouachita Baptist University (B.A.)

Public service experience: White House Press Secretary (2017-2019), U.S. Department of Education (2004-2006), Fulbright Board (2019 – present)

Website: sarahforgovernor.com

Why should people vote for you?

I love our state and care about our people, and I want to unleash our full potential. I want every kid growing up in Arkansas to love this state the way I do and have every opportunity to succeed. As governor, I will begin to responsibly phase out the state income tax, focus on getting government out of the way, and foster an environment for Arkansas' businesses to thrive so they can create thousands of new, high-paying jobs, champion good schools while empowering our parents, support our brave men and women in law enforcement, and protect our God-given rights from the radical left. I truly believe this agenda will create more opportunity for all Arkansans and make our state one of the best places in the nation to live, work, and raise a family.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

Education is one of the biggest areas where we can affect change here in Arkansas. I believe every child growing up in Arkansas should have access to a quality education, putting them on a path to prosperity instead of a lifetime of government dependency. Education lays the foundation for our state’s success. Instead of allowing kids to check boxes and push them through a broken system, we must teach them a skill set and prepare them to become contributing members of society. We must truly educate our kids, not indoctrinate them. Among third graders across Arkansas, only 31% can read at grade level. That is unacceptable. As governor, I will unleash bold reforms to improve childhood literacy, empower parents, close the achievement gap, and prepare students for the workforce.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

On day one, I will hit the ground running to empower Arkansans and unlock our state’s full potential. As I travel the state, one thing I hear over and over from businesses large and small is the need for more qualified workers. I intend to make this -- along with improving our state’s education -- my first big areas of focus. I will align the state's resources to ensure that there is a pathway to opportunity for all students, and that there is a culture of pride and respect for the industries who desperately need it. Now more than ever, we need a leader who will defend our freedom and lead with heart to do what’s right, not what’s politically convenient.

