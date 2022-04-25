Sen. Charles Beckham, Republican candidate for Arkansas Senate District 3

Age: 38

City: McNeil

Occupation: Owner of Budget Propane

Education: Atttended Mississippi State University

Public service experience: State senator since 2021

Website: www.charlesbeckham.com

Why should people vote for you?

I am a proven Christian conservative senator that has kept the promises made when running for office.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

The most pressing issue in my district is the lack of businesses investing/economic growth in the district, which is causing a rapid decline in population. Working with the Department of Commerce alongside a new governor, with local chambers and business leaders, I will continually highlight the impact of projects in the cities and counties that they benefit. The Senate district has been often overlooked for state investment dollars because projects have not created the large number of jobs that other projects would bring to other areas although the impact on a per capita basis would be significant.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

The first thing I plan to start on after the primary election is pushing for solutions to the stagnant economic growth in the district. Meetings with local leaders to see how I can help with their visions are imperativee to ensur that efforts at the state level are complimentary to those at the local level.

A team of reporters from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette compiled this series of candidate bios over the last three months. Candidates in most races were reached by email and completed questionnaires. Others who couldn't be reached by email provided information over the phone. Some candidates declined to participate or didn't respond to phone and email messages left by the Democrat-Gazette. Return to the main Voter Guide page to read more bios.