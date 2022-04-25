'Standing Red' sculpture destroyed after removal from Little Rock park

The Arkansas Fine Arts Museum Foundation has removed and destroyed “Standing Red,” a sculpture that stood outside the museum in Little Rock’s MacArthur Park for more than 50 years.

The removal and disposal of the sculpture, dedicated to former Arkansas First Lady Jeannette Rockefeller, was done in February according to Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts Executive Director Victoria Ramirez. The disappearance of “Standing Red” prompted questions from the public as the museum did not disclose what happened to the sculpture.

Ramirez, who also serves as secretary on the museum’s foundation board of directors, told the Democrat-Gazette Monday the board decided to have the sculpture disposed of because it was in bad shape and would have been too costly to repair. The sculpture was recycled, Ramirez said.

The board made the decision to dispose of the sculpture instead of selling it figuring there would be no market for it. Fine arts broker Sotheby’s appraise the sculpture at $1,500 in 1991 Ramirez said.

“That’s where it was determined that the cost to conserve it, move it, light it was not in keeping with our collection’s policy given the value of the work itself,” Ramirez said.

“Standing Red” was a more than 25-foot sculpture by artist Tal Streeter. The sculpture had a minimalist design and was made of red steel beams that formed a t-shape at the base and a 25 to 30-foot beam that extended upward where the base beams intersected.

The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts Foundation is a nonprofit that owns the 14,000 works of art found in the museum. The foundation has say over what items make it into the collection and manages the endowment’s investments.