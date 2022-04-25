GOLF

UALR men in front at SBC Championship

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock men's golf team holds a two-stroke lead through 36 holes of the Sun Belt Conference Championship on Sunday at Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado.

The Trojans (6-over 582) shot an even-par 288 in the first round and followed that up with a 6-over 294 in the second round and are in front of Georgia Southern (8-over 584).

Arkansas State is tied for ninth at 35-over 611 after rounds of 306 and 305, respectively.

Anton Albers of UALR has the individual lead at 1-under 143 with rounds of 70 and 73. Teammate Marcel Rauch is tied for second place at 1-over 145 with Georgia Southern's Ben Carr.

ASU is led by Christofer Rahm, who is at 6-over 150, good for a tie for 18th place.

Texas-Arlington (594), Georgia State (600) and Louisiana-Monroe (601) are third, fourth and fifth in the team standings.

Appalachian State (602), South Alabama (605), Coastal Carolina (606), Louisiana-Lafayette (611), ASU, Texas State (613) and Troy (615) round out the field.

SOFTBALL

UCA defeats Lipscomb

The University of Central Arkansas defeated Lipscomb 12-6 in six innings in the finale of their three-game set Sunday at Farris Field in Conway.

The Bears took two out of three against the Bisons.

Although UCA (27-16, 12-6 ASUN) had just one hit and no runs in the first two innings, the hosts posted 3 runs in the third and fourth innings, 2 in the fifth and 4 in the sixth inning. The Bears ended the game on a Morgan Nelson grand slam that put the Bears up 12-2 and invoked the 10-run rule.

Nelson also had an RBI double as part of a three-hit day and UCA's top third of the order -- Jenna Wildeman, Tremere Harris and Mary Kate Brown -- each gave Lipscomb (17-28, 7-11) fits with two hits apiece.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services