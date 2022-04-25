Super Quiz: Animals in Literature

1. Eeyore in "Winnie-the-Pooh."

2. In an Aesop fable, a mouse frees this larger animal from a trap.

3. In another Aesop fable, these two unequal animals take part in a race.

4. Ping in "The Story About Ping."

5. Hedwig in the "Harry Potter" books.

6. Two chapters of "The Wind in the Willows" are devoted to his escape from prison.

7. Algernon in "Flowers for Algernon."

8. Kaa in "The Jungle Book."

9. Napoleon in "Animal Farm."

ANSWERS:

1. Donkey

2. Lion

3. Tortoise and hare

4. Duck

5. (Snowy) owl

6. Mr. Toad

7. Mouse

8. Snake (python)

9. Pig