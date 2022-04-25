Supha Xayprasith-Mays, Democratic candidate for governor

Age: 51

City: Little Rock

Occupation: Entrepreneur, small-business owner, Inclusion Media CEO

Education: Northside High School, Fort Smith

Public service experience: I have never run for elective office but have served the People of Arkansas through multiple philanthropic and volunteer activities for 25+ years.

Website: https://suphaforgovernor.com/

Why should people vote for you?

The People of Arkansas want and deserve leadership that comes FROM and is ABOUT only the best interests of its ordinary citizens and not the professional political classes and its big money donors. My campaign has focused on meeting the People of Arkansas face to face in every corner of the state and what I see in each encounter and town hall meeting is an opportunity and deep desire among our citizens to escape the limitations that the political class, that has failed us from both parties, has left as a legacy for our children. This failed political class has ensured that Arkansas consistently remains at the bottom of national rankings for health care, education and public safety. As Governor I will work with the People to return power to its citizens to unleash our full potential as The Natural State

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

The single most pressing issue facing our government is our growing educational crisis. While some of my fellow candidates from both parties are using education as a racial issue to further divide us, the children of our State must live with an educational system that is consistently among the bottom five in that nation. Our teachers need second jobs to live middle class lives. Our schools both city and rural lack the technology and broadband access that will sustain growth in Arkansas and prepare our precious children to compete in the 21st century global economy. As a mother of four children I can think of no greater priority for our state government to focus on.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

My first act as Governor will be to establish a special commission to establish private/public partnerships between our corporations and our school system. A state that is capable of creating the world's most successful corporation, Walmart, is most certainly capable of using its citizens and corporate resources to build a world class school system that is the model for the nation. I will have no greater priority as Governor.

