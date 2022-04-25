Supreme Court Associate Justice Robin Wynne, candidate for Arkansas Supreme Court Associate Justice Position 2

Age: 69

City: Little Rock

Occupation: Supreme Court Judge

Education: Harvard University undergraduate degree in history; University of Arkansas, Fayetteville law school

Public service experience: Arkansas Supreme Court associate justice since 2015; Adjunct teacher at Bowen School of Law since 2012; Arkansas Access to Justice Commission

Website: https://www.wynne4arkansas.com/

Why should people vote for you?

I would hope people would vote for me based on my record. I have authored over 250 opinions on the Supreme Court. I have authored over 220 opinions on the Arkansas Court of Appeals. Over 10 years of experience in the appelete court system and people can look at my opinions and see what kind of Supreme Court justice I have been. I believe I have done what the oath of the office has required me to do to apply the rule of law to each case.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

The most pressing issue facing our court system is the pandemic. For the last two years, the Supreme Court of Arkansas has overseen the court system in Arkansas, meaning we have to decide if we have in-person trials and hearings and whether we meet in person. So I want to say in March of 2020, we like everyone else closed down in-person meetings, and so our Supreme Court has been doing all our work by Zoom for the last two years. That has been the most difficult thing for all of this, making sure defendeants get speedy trials and people with domestic matters get before a judge.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

I want to continue to do what I've done the past eight years, and that is to apply the rule of law and continue to be fair, impartial and to treat each litigant as if it was the most important matter in their life.

