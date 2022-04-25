They know how to do it

Leave it to the National Football League to take something simple and make it a week-long party.

No, we're not talking about the NFL draft, which happens this week and weekend. Used to be, a professional football fan would just see in the paper the next morning who his team drafted. Now the draft is an Event. And the first round is Thursday night. Followed by a weekend of draft, analysis and general football talk. The NFL is good at this. Very good.

So good that the league is trying it again. This time with . . . the release of the schedule.

Yes, the release of the schedule. The league will draw it out over a week next month. The actual day the entire schedule for every team--buy your tickets!--will be official comes at 7 p.m. May 12.

The first Thursday night football game will be announced during the draft. International games will be announced May 4. And "select games"--we imagine Monday Night Football and Thanksgiving games--will be announced closer to May 9.

And just to make more news, individual clubs can announce their first home game opponent a couple hours before the whole schedule is released.

The NFL knows from PR. Major League Baseball ought to learn some of these lessons.