Three Republicans vie for Sebastian County treasurer/collector seat

Charity Gregory (R)

Age: 44

Residency: Greenwood; lifelong resident of Sebastian County.

Occupation: Unelected treasurer for Barling

Education: Bachelor of business administration-accounting, University of Arkansas-Fort Smith

Political Experience: None.

Lora Rice (R)

Age: 59

Residency: Greenwood; lived in Sebastian County a total of 51 years

Occupation: Controller at SPF America in Fort Smith.

Education: Greenwood High School. Attended Westark Community College (now University of Arkansas-Fort Smith), John Brown University and Dallas County Community College (now Dallas College)

Political Experience: Unsuccessful candidate for Greenwood City Council, 2020.

Ken Blevins (R)

Age: 48.

Residency: Fort Smith.

Occupation: Blevins declined to provide

Education: Blevins declined to provide

Political Experience: Elected Sebastian County circuit clerk in 2010; lost a bid for reelection in 2012. Unsuccessful candidate in Democratic primary for Sebastian County judge position in 2018

FORT SMITH -- The race to become Sebastian County's new treasurer/collector will come down to three Republicans this year.

Charity Gregory, Lora Rice and Ken Blevins are running for a four-year term for the position in the May 24 Republican primary election. The winner won't face any opposition in the November general election, according to the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

The treasurer is responsible for the custody and disbursement of all county money, as well as appropriate school district money, according to the county website. The collector collects property taxes for the county, including municipal, county, school and improvement district taxes.

The incumbent treasurer/collector, Steve Hotz, was appointed by the Quorum Court to serve the remainder of Judith Miller's term starting Jan. 1, 2020, after Miller resigned. Hotz isn't able to seek election to the position under state law. He's running as a candidate in the Republican primary for the county judge seat against Denny Altes and Jeff Turner.

The treasurer/collector position has an annual salary of $98,558, according to the county.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette sent Gregory and Rice the same three questions about their candidacy. They were told their answers would be limited to 300 words each and may be edited for clarity.

Blevins, a former Sebastian County circuit clerk, declined to participate. A county grievance committee ruled in May 2011 that Blevins sexually harassed three female employees in the circuit clerk's office in violation of county personnel policy.

Blevins sued in 2013, accusing County Judge David Hudson of sabotaging his administration and running him out of office. A Sebastian County Circuit Court judge threw out the lawsuit in 2014, a ruling the Arkansas Supreme Court affirmed in 2016.

QUESTION: What makes you the better candidate for the Sebastian County treasurer/collector position?

GREGORY: My experience, combined with my education, has given me the tools necessary to serve the citizens of Sebastian County. I have over 20 years of experience in finance, including eight years in government accounting, and I understand the laws set forth by the state and county to run the office of treasurer/collector.

I currently serve as the treasurer for the city of Barling. During my time at the city, I have worked with the Board of Directors, city administrator and department heads to reduce spending and implement budget controls that have resulted in surpluses for 2020 and 2021.

As the purchasing/facilities administrator for Sebastian County, I kept down costs for large projects and reduced spending throughout all departments. Through the years, I have worked closely with elected officials to increase accountability with your tax dollars.

Sebastian County is my community. It's where my husband and I were born and raised, and it's where we raised our children. As treasurer/collector it will be my privilege to continue to serve my community with integrity and transparency.

RICE: I have the experience, the skills and the integrity required to fill this position and to fill it well.

Experience: In my 37-plus years experience in various accounting roles, I have been controller for several multimillion dollar companies, worked in public accounting and successfully managed several accounting departments.

Skills: In addition to the required financial basics, I am a problem solver and am particularly proficient at streamlining processes. I am always on the lookout for ways to make things better, faster and more cost-effective.

Integrity: I am a Christian and strive to make all decisions and live my life daily in a way that honors God.

QUESTION: What do you believe Sebastian County residents want from the Treasurer/Collector's Office? How do you plan to help facilitate that?

GREGORY: The citizens of Sebastian County want more transparency, accountability and fiscal responsibility from their elected officials. I will increase transparency and accountability in the office of the treasurer/collector by creating financial statements that are easy to understand. I will also make public reports readily available for any citizen. I have proven myself to be fiscally conservative and will continue that practice as your treasurer/collector.

RICE: When residents interact with the Treasurer/Collector's Office, I believe they should see honesty, fairness and transparency and be treated with exceptional customer service. As treasurer/collector, I will be actively involved with maintaining a well-trained team in order to accomplish this. I would also like to see an expansion of payment methods available to the public to make their engagements as simple as possible.

QUESTION: Should you be elected, what would your priorities be and how would use your position to address these issues?

GREGORY: My top priority will be to ensure clarity by providing easy-to-read and understand financial statements, streamlining services for all citizens and ensuring the cities and schools receive the tax dollars owed to them promptly. I recognize the responsibility to meet the needs of our community and will further search for innovative ways to improve citizen services and management of the Treasurer/Collector Office.

RICE: Currently, the Treasurer/Collector's Office is running smoothly and productively. A review of the last 10 years' reports from the Legislative Auditing Committee reveals no significant deficiencies, or material weaknesses or instances of noncompliance. My goal is to continue this positive trend while vigilantly watching for possible areas for improvement.

