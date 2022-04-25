UAPB alum to speak to grads

Ruth Jones -- associate manager for the human exploration development and operations office at NASA/Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Ala. -- will be the main speaker at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff commencement.

The ceremonies of the May 7 event are scheduled to begin with a processional at 8:45 a.m. Commencement will be held at Simmons Bank Field on the UAPB campus.

The Human Explorations Development and Operations Office manages Marshall Space Flight Center's space portfolio, which includes the Artemis program.

Jones, a native of West Helena in Phillips County, studied physics at UAPB, graduating in 1994. She continued her education in physics at Alabama A&M University in Normal, Ala., earning a master's degree in 1997 and a Ph.D. in 2000.

She has been working at NASA for more than 10 years in various positions.

In 2013, working as a mishap investigation specialist at NASA, she won a Wings of Excellence award, which recognizes federal employees, nominated by their agency, "for their demonstration of excellence and commitment to public service and as an example of leadership."

She was noted in 2013 for her work in three investigations requiring rapid intervention and assistance, including an asbestos exposure mishap. The award also cited her work "in mentoring youth and young women in the community."

When Jones was a junior at UAPB, she became an intern at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. She joined the Marshall Center after becoming the first woman to earn a bachelor's degree in physics from UAPB in 1994, according to her NASA biography.

She was a co-op student at the Marshall Center while completing her graduate studies. When she received her doctorate, she was only the second Black person to receive a doctorate in physics in the state of Alabama, according to NASA.