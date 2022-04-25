Utah Democrats back Independent

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Democrats pulling hard to defeat Republican Sen. Mike Lee took the unusual step Saturday of spurning a party hopeful to instead get behind an independent, former presidential candidate Evan McMullin.

Democrats were swayed by calls from prominent members who said McMullin, a conservative who captured a significant share of the vote in Utah in 2016, was the best chance to beat Lee in the state that hasn’t elected a Democratic U.S. senator for more than 50 years.

“I want to represent you. I’m committed to that. I will maintain my independence,” McMullin told Democratic delegates.

McMullin is a former CIA officer who ran for president in 2016 and made inroads in the conservative state where many GOP voters had reservations about then-candidate Donald Trump. Lee himself cast a protest vote for Mc-Mullin, though he later became a staunch Trump ally and the former president has endorsed him.

Democrat Kael Weston ran for the party’s nomination, but the pro-McMullin camp ultimately convinced party delegates to nominate no one, clearing the path for the independent as much as possible. His supporters included Democrats like former Congressman Ben McAdams.

“I know Evan. I trust Evan,” McAdams told delegates during the contentious debate, framing McMullin as the best possible chance to unseat Lee in a state where Republicans outnumber Democrats 4-to-1.

Republican Party Chair Carson Jorgensen took aim at the Democrats’ decision, arguing it showed a weakness in the opposing party’s platform.

“We as Republicans, now’s our time to shine,” he said. “I don’t know if everyone quite understands the gravity of this.” Lee also faced two GOP challengers at his party’s nominating conventions. He handily won in front of the right-leaning crowd with more than 70% of the vote. But those candidates will still appear on the primary ballot because they used the state’s other path to the primary ballot and gathered signatures.

Former state lawmaker Becky Edwards garnered about 12% of the vote Saturday. Former gubernatorial deputy chief of staff Ally Isom came in third.














