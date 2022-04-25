Washington County offers a second warrants clinic

Alternative courts

In Arkansas, adult drug court is a voluntary, 14- to 18-month, multi-phase intervention program designed for adults involved in the criminal justice system due to underlying, unmanaged substance use disorders and who are at increased risk of reoffending. Adult drug court uses evidence-based treatment and supervision measures to aid participants in achieving lasting recovery. Adult drug court involves frequent court appearances, random drug/alcohol testing, intensive community supervision and case management, and extensive substance use disorder treatment, including individual and group counseling. Adult drug courts help connect participants to community services and support, saving their lives, families, and futures while effectively preserving tax dollars.

Adult drug courts strive to increase public safety, decrease the incarceration of individuals with substance use disorders, and improve the quality of life for participants, families and the community.

Source: Arkansas Judiciary website

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County officials have scheduled a second "warrant clinic" for Thursday as they work on ways to reduce crowding in the jail and expedite the flow of cases through the criminal justice system.

Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett said the first warrant clinic in January was successful enough to organize a second and possibly more if the results continue to be positive.

The warrant clinic is set to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday at St. Paul's Episcopal Church at 224 N. East Ave. The clinic will run through 2 p.m. or whenever the last person needing assistance has been served.

At the January clinic, Durrett said, 2o people with arrest warrants for failure to appear in court accepted plea arrangements and another seven people had their cases dismissed.

"We're hoping for more the second time around," Durrett said. "This time we're trying to be a little more organized, trying to get the word out and to be better prepared for what happens. In January we really didn't know what we were going to get."

Durrett said the goal is to prevent people from being arrested on failure to appear warrants and taking up space in jail and to remove those failure to appear cases from the circuit court judge's caseload.

"If 27 get resolved, that's 27 more cases taken care of than we had the day before," Durrett said.

Jay Cantrell, chief deputy at the Washington County Sheriff's Office, said Friday the warrant clinic can reduce the number of people being brought to the jail, but the relatively small number won't have much impact on the crowding.

According to information from the Sheriff's Office, the jail's population Friday was 717. The jail has a design capacity of 710 beds and is considered at operating capacity when 80% of the beds are taken because of legal requirements to separate different classifications of detainees. On Friday, 152 detainees were sleeping on the floor because of overcrowding.

Of the 717 people being held at the jail Friday, 233 have at least one failure to appear charge. Of those 233 detainees, 97 have more than one failure to appear charge and 50 are being held on failure to appear charges alone, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"We let out the ones we can," Cantrell said. "A lot of them have other charges or the nature of their charges is such that we can't let them go."

Cantrell said the Sheriff's Office records show there are 826 active felony warrants for failure to appear.

"Anything we can do to help reduce that number is going to be a good thing," Cantrell said. "The big thing is to get them to court. When they don't appear it just clogs the system up that much more."

The warrant clinic is just one part of the larger range of alternatives and new programming the county is looking at to reduce jail crowding and streamline the criminal justice process. Durrett is co-chairman of the county's Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee, created by the Quorum Court to review alternatives to incarceration after a county-commissioned study recommended such a committee.

The committee includes representatives from law enforcement, judges, prosecutors, public defenders, mental health professionals and some community representatives.

Justices of the peace said when the committee was formed they wanted to explore alternatives to a jail expansion and a report authorized by the Quorum Court recommended forming a committee to consider options short of expanding the jail. The Quorum Court is considering a $20 million plan to add beds and expand space for booking, medical services, courts, administrative offices and storage.

Sheriff Tim Helder presented a plan for a $38 million, 600-bed jail expansion to the Quorum Court in 2018. The now-shelved expansion would have been paid for by a temporary sales tax.

Durrett said the committee has observed the operation of mental health courts in Craighead and Sebastian counties that could serve as models for a similar court in Washington County. Mental health courts would be similar to the drug courts or veterans courts that try to keep people out of the criminal justice system by providing education, treatment and other assistance designed to address problems that led them into contact with law enforcement agencies and the courts.

Durrett said the committee is also working on a job description to submit to the Quorum Court for a diversionary case manager to work with a new mental health court and to assist with connecting pre-trial detainees with services that can help them stay out of jail and see their court cases are resolved.

"Getting a case manager position will give us someone who can look at people in the detention center who can be released and not need monitors," Durrett said. "They can also help identify likely candidates for diversionary courts to shorten the time from incarceration to admission to a diversionary court. Our goal is to cut the wait time in half, from what is now typically a 60-day wait to 30 days."

Durrett said there is no timeline for a new mental health court, citing the need for the state Supreme Court's approval, then to have the county's circuit judges agree on who will oversee the program, then get the Quorum Court to approve staffing and money for the program.

Sarah Moore is with the Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition, which will provide volunteers to help staff the warrant clinic. Moore said the clinic should be just one part of a larger effort aimed at reducing the number of people incarcerated. The group has translated the flyer for the warrant clinic into Spanish and Marshallese and worked to spread the word in those segments of the community.

The coalition has been gathering information on alternative programming in areas similar to Northwest Arkansas from organizations such as the National Association of Counties to show what is being done elsewhere that might serve as a model for local programs, Moore said.

"We think it's important to support those things that can prove out that they can save the county money and reduce incarceration rates," Moore said. "Washington County doesn't need a piecemeal approach. Pretrial services in these other places is a full, robust team approach. That's the way Washington County should approach this. If we piecemeal this we will not get the benefits that can be had by these solutions."