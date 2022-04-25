Washington County restaurant inspections





Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

April 11

Club Vision

402 S. Thompson St., Suite 2, Springdale

Critical violations: Knives on the knife rack have food residues on surface, two metal pans in the clean rack have food residues on the surface. Sliced tomatoes and cucumbers holding at 47 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Gabriela's Mexican Restaurant

861 E. Heritage Parkway, Prairie Grove

Critical violations: Tomatoes at 59 degrees and cheese at 50 degrees in the prep table due to the plug-in that was tripped.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Several bottles in the kitchen, bar and warewashing area were not labeled. Wet cloths stored in bucket with no sanitizer. No heat test strips or dish temp plate for the bar dishwasher.

Jade China

1046 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: The chicken tempura is held at room temperature for a second cook.

Noncritical violations: Cardboard used as a floor mat in the walk-in cooler.

Zaxby's

400 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: The knives on the knife rack have food residues on surface, two metal pans in the clean rack have food residues on the surface. Sliced tomato's and cucumbers holding at 47 degrees. Temperature control for safety foods shall be held cold at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: None

April 12

Best Western Windsor Suites, 1122 S. Futrall Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Boiled eggs in customer self-service fridge was 43 degrees, 2% milk in self-service pitcher was 44 degrees, and whole milk in self-service pitcher was at 48 degrees. A bottle of bleach solution and a bottle of Windex required labeling.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager documentation for any staff.

Monitor Elementary School

3955 Monitor Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Two cans of pineapple are dented on the seal.

Noncritical violations: Surfaces inside ice machine lack cleaning.

Pizza Hut

2921 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.

Sunset Grill And BBQ

3418 W. Sunset, Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: The walk-in cooler is holding food (raw meat, beans and others items) at 50 degrees. No food items in the walk-in cooler have a date marking on products. Broccoli on the top shelf of the walk-in cooler was rotten. Shell eggs on the prep table without a time stamp of when product was removed from temperature control, foods for omelets (diced ham, tomato, bell peppers) do not have a time stamp on products.

Noncritical violations: Observed the prep table across from the dish washing area has water and food residues on the top. The meat cutter and the fry cutter have food residues on the surfaces.

Thai Delight Restaurant

909 S. Pleasant St., Springdale

Critical violations: Noodles re-hydrating in water without a cover. Foods shall be protected from contamination during food preparation.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. No hair net.

April 13

CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers

3484 W. Wedington Drive, Suite 1, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No consumer advisory on the menu board. No test strips.

Hampton Inn

915 Krupa Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Milk at 56 degrees in dispenser and cream cheese at 67 degrees on serving counter.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager.

Patrick N Out

3608 Elm Springs Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Chili in the hot holding unit at 120 degrees.

Noncritical violations: In the back room, there is a buildup of residues on the floor and trash behind the freezer.

The Galley

3932 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Sliced deli meat in a package with no date.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. The chili was being held hot at 125 degrees.

Westwood School

1800 McRay Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Knives in the knife block had food residue on the surface.

Noncritical violations: None

April 14

El Mazatleco Bar And Mexican Grill

4111 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Hand washing sink in food preparation area does not have soap. Refrigerator: raw eggs are stored above ready-to-eat cheese, container with raw chicken is stored above cooked meat. Chopped lettuce and tomatoes at 44 degrees, refrigerator cooked meat and rice at 45 degrees. There is presence of cockroaches.

Noncritical violations: No documentation that a certified food protection manager program had been taken. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces. The identity of the source of shell stock that are sold or served shall be maintained by retaining such tags or labels for 90 calendar days from the date that is recorded by using an approved record keeping system that keeps the tags or labels in chronological order. Oyster tags are not dated. Facility offers ceviche of fish (raw frozen fish). Raw frozen shrimp and fish are thawing at room temperature. Single-use articles (food containers) are not protected from possible contamination. Food contact surfaces, surfaces of prep table and equipment are not clean. Walls and floor in food preparation area are not clean.

Harps-Food Store

1945 Butterfield Coach Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Five canned foods (different food) are dented in the seal. Packaged uncooked ham is stored above packaged crab seafood.

Noncritical violations: Facility has test strips for quaternary ammonia sanitizer, but the strips are wet.

Springdale High School

1103 W. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Employee was observed chewing gum. Raw ground beef stored on a pan above deli meat. The food items on the pizza preparation station lacks a date when the products were placed in the cold holding unit.

Noncritical violations: The smooth cooler lacks a thermometer.

Subway

411 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager

Taqueria Leo's

617 N. College Ave. Lot 11, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee does not wash his hands after doing different tasks. Temperature water in hand washing sink is 138 degrees. It does not have top faucet (broken) for cold water in hand washing sink. There are containers with ready-to-eat food (cut fruit, fried beans, cheese, granola fruit) uncovered. Raw eggs are stored above canned soda. Fry beans at 104 degrees. Several foods do not have date marked (tamales, salsa, rice). Bucket with chemical sanitizer does not have label.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces. Original plastic bags of tortillas are used to store sliced tomatoes, sliced pineapple and chopped lettuce. Several single use articles used for food such as lid, cup are uncovered, without protection of environmental contamination. Test strips are not available. Surfaces of sinks, equipment, shelf are very dirty. Retail food permit expired 03-31-2022.

Turnbow Elementary School

3390 Habburton Road, Springdale

Critical violations: One canned food of nacho sliced jalapeno is dented in the seal. Dish washing machine, rinse temperature is 152 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Wingstop

1237 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A buildup of debris is present under the ice machine and sink.

April 15

Barnhill Arena

285 N. Stadium Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Seals on hot hold unit are deteriorating. Debris and soda syrup were present on counter tops.

Baum Baseball Stadium

1255 S. Razorback Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Custard mix in hopper of large soft serve machine was 47 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Sink in BBQ concession was leaking at the valve.

Carmelita Catering

922 E. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. Single use articles such as cup, lid are uncovered. Test strips not available.

Charly's Taqueria

1830 S. Pleasant St., Suite G, Springdale

Critical violations: Reheating foods, rice, beans and beef at 125 degrees. The hand washing sink has been removed and water is being collected in a bucket.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. The tile by the hand washing sink is broken and missing. Permit expired in 2021.

Kraken Killer Seafood

2576 W. Sunset Ave., Suite E, Springdale

Critical violations: The hand washing sink was blocked by two carts. Oyster tags are not being kept. Corn on the cob, cooked crawfish, raw oysters unprotected in the walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. Around the back of the kitchen there are dirty measuring cups around.

Mango's Gourmet Taco Shop Mobile

2050 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Coleslaw 52 degrees in a container stacked in the prep table. Pico de gallo 43 degrees in prep table and ham at 45 degrees and sour cream at 45 degrees in the prep table refrigerator. Lettuce at 43 degrees and cheese at 44 degrees in the walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager. Spices and flour stored in uncovered containers. Knives in knife rack and mixer/grater has buildup of food debris. To-go items were used to dispense spices and other dry food ingredients. Light in kitchen lacks shielding.

San Miguel Mexican Grill & Bar

3722 N. Front St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Ice bath/spice sauce at 45 degrees, cooked chicken and cooked beef in ice bath at 46 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Hand washing sink in back room lacks soap. If you offer meat or egg under-cooked requires a consumer notice: "Consuming raw or under-cooked MEATS or EGGS may increase your RISK of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions". Prep tables lack a thermometer in good condition. One employee in food preparation area lacks a hair protection. Original bucket of soy sauce and container of sour cream are reused to store food. Surfaces of shelves in food preparation area and walk-in cooler are not clean.

Springdale High School SOI

2667 Hylton Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Employee was observed chewing gum. Raw ground beef stored on a pan above deli meat. The food items on the pizza preparation station lacks a date when the products were placed in the cold holding unit.

Noncritical violations: The smooth cooler lacks a thermometer.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

April 11 -- Hand In Hand Learning Center, 206 N. Pitman St., Prairie Grove; Prairie Grove Senior Center, 475 Ed Staggs Drive, Prairie Grove; Southwest Junior High School, 1807 Princeton Ave., Springdale

April 12 -- Harp Elementary School, 2700 Butterfield Coach Road, Springdale; Kum & Go, 500 N. Old Missouri Road, Springdale; N365, 1602 E. Robinson Ave., Suite I, Springdale; Nolen's Kettle Corn Mobile, 12575 Rhine Road, Farmington

April 14 -- Apple Tree Academy, 2110 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale; Fayetteville High School, 994 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

April 15 -- Bogle Park U Of A Softball, 1180 Carlson Way and South Stadium Drive, Fayetteville



