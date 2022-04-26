5-day tour shows agriculture career paths

College students who are studying agriculture have many potential career paths into the state's largest industry. The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture hopes to spotlight some of the agriculture industry's resources and job opportunities during a five-day tour for college juniors and seniors.

The tour runs May 16-20 and is open to 25 students currently enrolled in colleges of agriculture or agriculture-related studies. Transportation, meals and lodging will be provided free to participants. The deadline to register is May 2 at https://www.uaex.uada.edu/agleaders.

Agriculture is Arkansas' number one employer, and training and recruiting future leaders is crucial to both the industry and the state's economy, according to a news release.

The tour, offered through the Cooperative Extension Service, is one of the ways the Division of Agriculture supports educational outreach as part of the nation's historic land grant education system.

On the tour, students will visit industries throughout the state to learn about career opportunities in various markets, including crops, livestock and agribusiness. Some of the stops include visits to poultry and swine companies, Anheuser-Busch, Farm Bureau, Greenway Equipment, electric cooperatives, farmers and others.

"The one-week experience is designed to enhance students' leadership and employability skills and to help them learn more about the vast resources, services and careers available within the state's agriculture industry," said Julie Robinson, associate professor in the division's community, professional and economic development. "The students will get a bird's-eye view of employment opportunities, and they will network with industry leaders and potential employers."

The tour begins at 9 a.m. May 16 at the C.A. Vines 4-H Center at Little Rock. For more information, contact Julie Robinson at (501) 733-3101 or email jrobinson@uada.edu.

The Division of Agriculture and industry partners, including the Arkansas Corn and Grain Sorghum Board and Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board, provide funding for this outreach.

To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.uada.edu.