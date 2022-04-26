Ad panel, convention center score big plusses

The Advertising and Promotion Commission got a nice check in the mail, and the Pine Bluff Convention Center got a nice gift, with the combination of the two amounting to more than three-quarters of a million dollars.

Sheri Storie, director of the A&P Commission, told members of the finance committee Monday that the commission had received a check from Aramark, which provides meals for students at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, for about $316,400 – money the commission has been asking for since 2018.

Storie said former A&P Commission member Bill Moss, an accountant, raised the idea then that the company, which contracts with UAPB to prepare meals in the campus cafeteria, should be paying a 2% sales tax on what Aramark charges for the service in the same way that restaurants in Pine Bluff pay the tax on the sale of their food to customers.

Aramark has claimed it should not have to pay the tax, Storie said, but the commission has been adamant in its determination that the company owes the tax and also owes the interest and penalties incurred because Aramark hasn’t been paying the tax in a timely fashion.

“We have said since 2018 that the meals are taxable,” Storie said. “And to think that it’s taken this long to receive payment. We said it’s a student meal program, and you’re a for-profit company.” Storie said the check amount covers the period from July 2017, when Ara-mark took over the service for UAPB, to April 2020. She said the A&P would now assess what the company owes from May 2020 to present, adding that the new past due amount would not likely be as large as the recently received check because the cafeteria was closed for a period of time during the pandemic.

“This will give us a nice cushion,” Storie said, thanking not only Moss but George Stepps, another accountant, who assisted in the effort to recover the tax funds.

Storie said the successful determination that Aramark owed the sales tax could have statewide ramifications if it is determined that other food service providers in similar business relationships should also be paying sales taxes to their communities.

Attempts to reach a representative with Aramark were unsuccessful.

The good news for the Convention Center came in the form of 5,000 free chairs, according to Joseph McCorvey, executive director. McCorvey said he got a call from the Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau asking if he wanted the chairs. McCorvey said he went to look at the chairs, which, unlike the Convention Center chairs, are cushioned, and quickly said yes.

“If we had to buy them, it’d be $450,000,” McCorvey told committee members. “Our chairs are 46 years old and they look like they’ve been in a wrestling match. Little Rock knows that we need everything, and we are very appreciative. Their chairs are old, but they’re better than ours. We’ve got two U-Hauls up there today picking them up.” McCorvey said the 1,200 chairs the Convention Center currently has will be donated to other entities, such as Hestand Stadium and the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

McCorvey also said a retrofit of the Convention Center’s air-filtration system will be starting this week. The $45,000 job, being paid for with a federal grant related to covid, will upgrade the filtration system, allowing it to reduce contaminants such as airborne particles and viruses.



