Arenado’s error leads to Mets’ rally in ninth inning

ST. LOUIS -- Pinch-hitter Dominic Smith hustled for an infield single that drove in two pivotal runs, and the New York Mets capitalized on an uncharacteristic error by Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado to rally for five unearned runs with two outs in the ninth inning of a 5-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night.

After the hit by Smith gave New York the lead, Brandon Nimmo capped the outburst with a two-run home run.

Max Scherzer struck out 10 over seven innings of two-hit ball in a scoreless duel with Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. A two-run single by Tyler O'Neill off Trevor May (1-0) put St. Louis ahead in the eighth.

New York was down to its final strike when Mark Canha hit a grounder to third. Arenado, awarded a Gold Glove in each of his nine major league seasons, fielded the ball cleanly behind the bag but took his time making an off-balance throw to first.

The ball sailed high for an error that allowed Eduardo Escobar to score from second, making it 2-1. Canha was credited with an infield single.

Jeff McNeil doubled, sending pinch-runner Travis Jankowski to third, and Smith hit a sharp one-hopper that was snagged by sprawling first baseman Paul Goldschmidt behind the bag.

But closer Giovanny Gallegos was late covering first, and Smith beat him to the bag with a headfirst dive. McNeil never stopped coming around third and slid in safely at the plate ahead of Gallegos' throw, giving the fired-up Mets a 3-2 lead.

Nimmo then lofted the first pitch from lefty reliever T.J. McFarland over the fence in the right-field corner.

GIANTS 4, BREWERS 2 Luis Gonzalez hit his first major league home run, a two-run drive with two outs in the ninth inning that sent San Francisco to a victory over Milwaukee. The Giants went 8-3 on their four-city trip and made the most of their one-game visit to Milwaukee. This matchup was part of a makeup for a series postponed because of the lockout, and San Francisco will return for a doubleheader in September. Gonzalez connected after Wilmer Flores drew a two-out walk from Jake Cousins (2-1). Gonzalez, a 26-year-old outfielder, is technically still a rookie after brief stints in each of the past two seasons with the Chicago White Sox. Joc Pederson hit his sixth home run for the Giants. Camilo Doval, the eighth Giants pitcher, threw a scoreless ninth to record his fourth save in five attempts. The Brewers got another stellar outing from reigning Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, who pitched 6 2/3 shutout innings, giving up 2 hits while striking out 11.

PHILLIES 8, ROCKIES 2 Bryce Harper homered and drove in two runs, Rhys Hoskins had three hits and Philadelphia took advantage of several defensive miscues by Colorado. Kyle Schwarber added two RBI for the Phillies. Kyle Gibson (2-1) lasted 5 2/3 innings, allowing 2 runs on 3 hits with 4strikeouts and 2 walks. Connor Joe and Randal Grichuk homered for Colorado. Four of Philadelphia's runs were unearned as the Rockies committed three errors and made several other defensive mistakes that resulted in hits.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 6, RED SOX 2 Bo Bichette broke an eighth-inning tie with his first career grand slam and Toronto beat slumping Boston. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Matt Chapman also homered for the Blue Jays. Jose Berrios allowed two runs in a season-high seven-plus innings and Adam Cimber (4-0) got three outs for his major league-leading fourth win as Toronto won for the fifth time in six games. Boston has lost three consecutive and five of six. The Red Sox have scored two runs or fewer in all five of those defeats. Bichette snapped a 2-2 tie with a two-out drive to right field off right-hander Tyler Danish in the eighth.

RANGERS 6, ASTROS 2 Marcus Semien and Corey Seager had RBI singles in the decisive seventh inning, Adolis Garcia added a bases-clearing double in the eighth, and Texas beat Houston in the opener of a four-game series. Pinch-hitter Willie Calhoun opened the Texas seventh with a double off just-in reliever Phil Maton (0-1), who after getting his only out allowed Semien's single through the left side of the drawn-in infield that tied the game at 2-2. After another pitching change and a wild pitch, Semien came home with the go-ahead run on Seager's sharp single to right. Garcia's bases-loaded double into the right-field gap came with two outs in the eighth for Texas, which won for only the second time in seven home games this season. Yordan Alvarez hit his fourth home run for the Astros. Houston starter Framber Valdez allowed only an unearned run over 6 innings, striking out 5, walking 2 and hitting a batter.