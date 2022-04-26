Arkansas covid cases rise by 212

Continuing a recent upward trend, Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Tuesday by 212 - the largest daily increase in more than a month.

The number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 remained for a second day at 47, up by just one from its lowest level this year.

After not changing a day earlier, the number of the state's virus patients were on ventilators fell by two, to 10, the smallest number since May 17, 2020.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by two, to 11,375.

The increase in cases on Tuesday was more than five times the size of the one on Monday and more than twice the size of the one the previous Tuesday.

It was the first daily increase that topped 200 since March 24 - a time when the state's new cases numbers were inflated by a backlog of weeks-old reports faxed in by providers during a surge of infections from the omicron variant.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose Tuesday to 127, which was up from an average of 77 a day the previous week.

It was the highest daily average over seven days since the week ending March 29.

With new cases outpacing recoveries and deaths, the number of cases in the state that were considered active grew by 103, to 1,316.

It was the first time the active case total had been above 1,300 since March 27.

Already at its lowest level since at least May 2020, the number of the state's virus patients who were in intensive care fell by two, to 15.