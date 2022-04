Little Rock, circa 1910: "The Walls," as the state prison was known, stood on what is today Roosevelt Road near the current Pulaski County jail. To the right of the flag, an armed guard stands atop the wall; a castle-like guard tower is farther down. Above the large gate is a bell, perhaps sounded during escapes.

