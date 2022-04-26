Arkansas State police locate 'person of interest' in Stone County killings

Arkansas State Police has a man in custody who is possibly connected to the killings of four people in Stone County last week.

Evidence in the case now suggests the two separate shootings may be connected, a police spokesman said.

Police have yet to release the name of the "person of interest," who was in custody at an unidentified jail on unrelated charges Tuesday, state police spokesman Bill Sadler said.

Agents plan to meet with the prosecutor Wednesday or Thursday to discuss charges that may be filed against the man, Sadler said, but until then, the man and the jail he is held in will not be identified to avoid “[pointing] fingers at anyone in particular.”

Since the Thursday shooting deaths of Shirley Watters, 77, her son James Watters, 55, and couple Clinton, 75, and Sharon Trammell, 72, agents have found evidence suggesting a possible link between the killings, Sadler said.

The two residences where the bodies were found are about a quarter of a mile apart from each other.

“There is growing evidence that would lead agents to suspect that the two are connected, and we may have additional evidence tomorrow,” Sadler said.