Biden announces ambassador pick for Ukraine

President Joe Biden nominated Bridget Brink as the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine on Monday, which would fill a position that has remained empty for more than a year despite the critical importance of the U.S. relationship with Ukraine.

The news was relayed to the Ukrainian government Sunday as Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The delegation also said the United States would move to reopen its embassy in Kyiv, according to the officials.

For now, Brink has no obvious base of operations. The State Department shuttered its Kyiv embassy shortly before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 and subsequently ordered all U.S. diplomats out of the country. None are known to have returned.





After a secretive visit to Ukraine over the weekend, however, Blinken told reporters that the United States would begin to restore a diplomatic presence in the country and that he hoped the embassy could reopen “over a couple of weeks.” Before the drawdown of staff, about 800 to 900 people worked in the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv. About 300 of those were Americans, and the rest were Ukrainian employees.

After months of delays that confounded veteran diplomats, Biden on Monday announced his intention to nominate for the post Bridget Brink, the current U.S. ambassador to Slovakia. A native of Michigan, Brink joined the State Department in 1996 and has served in Serbia, Uzbekistan and Georgia.

Brink would be the first Senate-confirmed ambassador to hold the post since mid-2019, when President Donald Trump removed Marie Yovanovitch, a career diplomat who opposed efforts by his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to dig up dirt in the country on Biden’s son, Hunter.

Shortly after, William Taylor Jr., a retired veteran diplomat, stepped in on a temporary basis until early 2020. The post has remained empty during the Biden administration even as dire warnings were issued last year that Russia was planning to invade Ukraine.

Brink has been a Foreign Service officer for 25 years, largely focusing on Europe and Eurasia.

“It’s a long time coming,” said Taylor, who testified to Congress during the first impeachment hearing of Trump. “I’m glad it’s finally happening.” Th e U. S . m i ss i o n i n Ukraine has been managed by the charge d’affaires, Kristina Kvien.

“It will be great to have a Senate-confirmed ambassador out there who clearly has the authority to speak to the president,” Taylor said.

He added that Brink would likely have bipartisan support in Congress because a large number of Republican senators have been backing Biden’s efforts on Ukraine.

If confirmed, Brink will assume her role at a pivotal time in U.S.-Ukraine relations. She visited the Ukrainian-Slovak border the day after Russia’s invasion and said she had been “closely monitoring” the provision of aid from Slovakia to Ukraine.

“I know U.S. diplomats are eager to get back,” Taylor said. “It’s important to be in the capital. It’s important to talk to the Ukrainians and listen to the Ukrainians.” At the same time, he said, “everybody understands the security concerns.” Congressional officials noted that Biden had not yet formally submitted his nomination, even though the Biden administration notified Ukraine’s government months ago that Brink was its choice for the job. It is customary to seek prior approval for ambassadorial picks from host governments and Ukraine was slow to sign off for reasons that are unclear.

In a statement Monday, S e n ate M a j o r i ty L e ad e r Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said the Senate “will prioritize her confirmation once she comes before the Senate and move her as quickly as possible.” Republicans have blocked or delayed dozens of Biden’s diplomatic picks, but an aide to a Senate Republican active on foreign affairs issues said Monday that he did not anticipate much resistance to Brink’s nomination.

It is unclear how much protection Brink and other American diplomats in Kyiv will have. American embassies around the world are guarded by U.S. Marine contingents that have numbered in the dozens in war zones such as Iraq and Afghanistan. But U.S. officials have declined to say whether troops will accompany the returning diplomats.

Eric Rubin, president of the American Foreign Service Association, called Brink “a superbly qualified senior career Foreign Service officer” and said he hoped she could be confirmed quickly. He applauded Blinken’s plan to reopen the embassy in Kyiv.

Some former diplomats and U.S. officials have been concerned that the Biden administration removed its personnel from Ukraine too quickly earlier this year. U.S. diplomats left the country before some of their foreign counterparts.



