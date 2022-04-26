Community Briefs 4-26-22

Neighbor to Neighbor to host clinic

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., will hold a free covid-19 vaccination and wellness clinic from 11 a.m. to 2p.m. May 9.

Those who receive a vaccine will be given a $25 gift card, according to a news release.

The Arkansas Minority Health Commission will conduct the clinic offering the covid-19 vaccine for first or second doses as well as booster shots.

There is no out-of-pocket cost to receive the vaccine, but participants should bring a photo ID, an insurance card if they have one, and their covid-19 vaccination card.

The wellness clinic will also provide preventive screenings including blood pressure, glucose, A1C, cholesterol and BMI (body mass index.)

National Walk at Lunch Day set

Wednesday is National Walk at Lunch Day and Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield encourages Arkansans to make good use of their lunch breaks by going for a walk, according to a news release.

"Exercise is good for your physical, mental and emotional health," said Kristen Lippencott, Arkansas Blue Cross wellness program manager. "It's the perfect way to clear your mind and hit refresh for a more productive afternoon."

The agency will also host a walk to the state Capitol at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Those who can't make it, can still participate with their own walk, according to the release.

A half hour of moderate physical activity, five days a week, is the amount of exercise the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends – even if it's just a walk outside the office.

National Walk at Lunch Day (#NWLD) is celebrated each year on the last Wednesday in April to help improve the health of Americans in communities nationwide.

First Baptist to host The Kinsmen

The Kinsmen Quartet will be in concert at 5 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church at Pine Bluff, 6501 S. Hazel St.

The pastor, Ken Thornton, invites the public to attend.

The Kinsmen consist of lead singer, Mark Little; baritone singer, Gary Newton; tenor singer Bill Hankins; and bass singer Gerald Williams.

The Kinsmen received the award for the Arkansas Country Music Association's Inspirational artist of the year in 2020.

"For the past 37 years, The Kinsmen have been delivering the good news of Jesus Christ through their spiritually uplifting musical ministry," according to a news release. "This captivating group offers hope and inspiration to all ages as they share the message of God and His love during each invigorating performance."

The Kinsmen have opened for such groups as Gold City, The Hoppers, The Kingsmen, Ivan Parker, 11th Hour, The Williamsons, The LeFevre Quartet, Jordan's Bridge, The Ball Brothers, The Talleys, The Erwins, Karen Peck and New River.

Details: www.fbcpinebluff.org or First Baptist Church, (870) 534-4741.