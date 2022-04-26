Congressman Steve Womack, Republican candidate for U.S. House District 3 in Arkansas

Age: 65

City: Rogers

Occupation: Congressman

Education: Bachelor's degree from Arkansas Tech University

Public service experience: Mayor of Rogers from 1999-2010. Congress since 2011.

Website: https://www.womackforcongress.com

Why should people vote for you?

I have a proven record of service—built on a combination of public, private, and military experience—that uniquely qualifies me to serve another term in the U.S House. My record includes a strong conservative voting record, outstanding constituent service, and a complete understanding of the issues most impacting citizens of the Third District. I am the Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government (FSGG) and Chairman of the Board of Visitors of the United States Military Academy at West Point. I am asking voters for another term as their representative in Congress.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

The most pressing issue facing this country is inflation. The escalating cost of living is forcing a number of lifestyle changes with many I represent. Policies of the current administration—Green New Deal climate agenda, huge government subsidies under the guise of COVID relief, anti-police rhetoric, open borders, bigger government, higher taxes, and more—are major contributors to the difficulties facing everyday Americans. We must get back to limited government, responsible spending, regulatory relief, and lower taxes. We simply cannot afford the policies of the Biden-Pelosi agenda.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

Assuming a new majority in the House, I will work with our leadership to bring legislation to the floor that reverses the Biden Administration’s policies on American energy. I will fight to secure our border and stop the flow of illegal immigrants, drugs, and human trafficking. I will protect our rights as gun owners. I will defend the unborn and ensure taxpayer dollars are not used for abortion services. I will champion policies that improve the government’s budget and appropriations process to eliminate continuing resolutions, omnibus packages, and threats of a government shutdown. I will uphold a strong and secure national defense strategy with the appropriate funding to give America peace through strength. Above all, I will honor my oath to the Constitution.

