Fayetteville planners OK rezoning near MLK despite traffic objection

FAYETTEVILLE -- The city's Planning Commission approved a rezoning north of Martin Luther King Boulevard despite one member's objection that the plan would worsen traffic in the vicinity of the nearby Walmart Supercenter.

"It's not an inconvenience. It's a danger," commission member Jimm Garlock said of traffic in the area during the proposal's discussion. Neither city staff nor other commission members agreed with him, saying the rezoning would not add significantly to traffic and that improvements to the boulevard are expected.

The property involved consists of 0.61 acres located between West Velda Court and Rutledge Lane. The commission voted 8-to-1 to recommend the City Council rezone the area to the city's neighborhood conservation zoning from the current single-family residential.

Neighborhood conservation zoning would allow up to six units on the site compared to the two allowed under the current zoning, but other limits such as minimum lot sizes would come into play, limiting the number of units, according to staff's recommendations. The neighborhood conservation zoning would also allow additional conditional uses such as offices and studios. Satterfield Land Surveyors, which requested the rezoning, has not yet submitted any plans for the site.

"Despite the increased density permitted under NC, the subject property has several site-specific constraints that would naturally limit the scale of any future development if the property were rezoned," says written staff recommendations to the commission. "The site is fairly steep with slopes exceeding 20%, and improvements to both sanitary sewer and water mains would be necessary at the time of development."

On the issue of traffic, the staff recommendation says rezoning "has the potential to increase traffic at this site. However, given the site's proximity to a Razorback Transit bus stop and other neighborhood services, staff does not anticipate rezoning to create or appreciably increase traffic danger or congestion at this site."

In other business, the commission unanimously recommended rezoning 1.2 acres at 1320 E. Huntsville Road from single-family residential to residential intermediate-urban, which would allow a variety of housing types ranging from single-family up to four-family units.



