Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Sports Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Flipped vehicle lands in ditch near Townsend Park

by I.C. Murrell | Today at 3:33 a.m.
First responders and other witnesses gather near an ambulance that transported two occupants of a vehicle that went into a ditch near Townsend Park to a local hospital Monday, April 25, 2022. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Pine Bluff police and Jefferson County sheriff's deputies responded to the scene after a vehicle left the pavement at the intersection of Fluker Avenue and North Birch Street and landed upside down in a ditch on Monday morning.

Authorities said there were three people in the vehicle and that two of them complained of pain and were taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Their conditions were not known.

It was not immediately known what caused the vehicle to overturn. Roads across Pine Bluff were wet Monday, as overcast skies were expected to persist with a 100% chance of rain.

The accident happened near Townsend Park.

  photo  A vehicle lands upside-down into a ravine near Townsend Park on Monday, April 25, 2022. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)
  

Print Headline: Flipped vehicle lands in ditch near Townsend Park

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT