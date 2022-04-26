Flipped vehicle lands in ditch near Townsend Park

Pine Bluff police and Jefferson County sheriff's deputies responded to the scene after a vehicle left the pavement at the intersection of Fluker Avenue and North Birch Street and landed upside down in a ditch on Monday morning.

Authorities said there were three people in the vehicle and that two of them complained of pain and were taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Their conditions were not known.

It was not immediately known what caused the vehicle to overturn. Roads across Pine Bluff were wet Monday, as overcast skies were expected to persist with a 100% chance of rain.

The accident happened near Townsend Park.