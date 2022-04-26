Former Red Wolves DT reports Arkansas offer

Former Arkansas State defensive lineman Terry Hampton said Tuesday he received an offer to play football at Arkansas.

Hampton, 6-0, 293 pounds, entered the NCAA portal on April 15. He played in six games after suffering a season-ending knee injury. He recorded 11 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.

As a sophomore, he played in 11 games and had 35 tackles, 6 tackles for loss and 2 sacks.

He also reported offers from SMU, Houston, Oregon State and Utah State on Tuesday.

Hampton is the second known defensive line transfer to be offered by the Razorbacks. Nebraska transfer Casey Rogers reported an offer rom Arkansas last Thursday.

Hampton signed with the Red Wolves out of El Dorado in 2018. He has 61 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks during his career.

He has one year of eligibility remaining.



