Hogs land dual-threat QB commitment

The University of Arkansas received the oral commitment of 4-star dual-threat quarterback Malachi Singleton on Monday.

Singleton, 6-1, 225 pounds, of Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb High School picked Arkansas over scholarship offers from Central Florida, Georgia, Miami, Louisville, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina State and other programs.

He visited the Razorbacks on Friday and Saturday with his mother and father. He also visited in March and for the Mississippi State game on Nov. 6.

He announced his pledge on CBS Sports HQ.

"Just the relationships I've built with all of the coaches," said Singleton in explaining his decision. "They're really good people, even better coaches. Their offensive scheme is second to none. I feel like I would fit right in and the players there, you know I was there this weekend. They really welcome me with open arms. So all of that played into a big decision."

ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect and the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback in the nation in the 2023 class. Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles helped seal the deal.

"Coach Pittman, he's goofy, but he keeps it real and just the relationship I've built with him in this short amount of time is crazy," Singleton said. "I feel like I can come to him for anything. Him and Coach Briles just both of them, I feel like any day I could go live with them and it would be all good because of the type of people they are."

If he signs with Arkansas and remains at his current ranking, he would be the highest-rated dual-threat signal caller in the ESPN era to ink with the Hogs.

Current Hog Malik Hornsby and former Razorback Lucas Coley were the No. 9 dual-threat quarterbacks nationally in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

He wants to become more of the student of the game in order to go beyond college.

"Really just in the film room," Singleton said. "I want to know what I'm doing before the play. Dissecting coverages. Just working on everything in the pass game."

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network has been watching Singleton's progress the past few years and is high on his ability.

"I've seen him and [have watched] them since his freshman year," Lemming said. "Good arm, excellent running skills, he's the complete quarterback. He's a 4-star talent with a great future. Leader, precision passer and winner."

Getting Singleton on board early should help the Hogs going forward.

"Quarterback is the most important position. Getting one early has the added affect of bringing in another good recruiter," Lemming said. "Most quarterbacks understand that they've got to help recruit running backs, receivers and linemen."

Singleton completed 166 of 221 passes for 2,316 yards and 24 touchdowns, and rushed for 1,018 yards and 25 touchdowns. He was named Cobb County Offensive Player of the Year as a junior.

As a sophomore, he was the 3-7A Offensive Player of the Year after completing 127 of 193 passes for 1,619 yards and 15 touchdowns, and rushing for 1,091 yards and 17 touchdowns. In two seasons, he's led the Warriors to a 20-4 record.

He told the CBS Sports host what kind of player Arkansas fans will see.

"Razorback nation, ya'll are getting a dog out of me," he said. "I'm not going to lie. We're going to get us a national championship. Know that."

Singleton, who was a teammate with Arkansas receiver signee Sam Mbake, is the Razorbacks' 11th commitment in the 2023 class.

Oral commitments are nonbinding.