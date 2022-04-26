Hot Springs man dies in head-on crash, police say

A Hot Springs man was killed in a head-on collision crash Monday night, police said.

A 44-year-old woman from Hot Springs was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer east on U.S. 270 in the inside lane approaching its intersection with Ledger Rock Road at 7:16 p.m. at the time of the crash, according to a preliminary crash report from Hot Springs police.

The driver of a 2008 Honda Element, Llonson Escobar, 29, was westbound on U.S. 270 and was swerving, according to a witness, the report states.

The Honda crossed the double yellow line and struck the Chevrolet head on, police said.

Both drivers were transported to CHI St. Vincent, and Escobar later died, police said.

Police describe the conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 156 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.



