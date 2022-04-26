Labor groups keep eye on Amazon union vote

National labor groups began Monday to closely monitor an upstart union election at an Amazon warehouse that experts say could set the course for the future of American organizing -- and they want a piece of the action.

The independent Amazon Labor Union, founded by a fired warehouse worker in Staten Island, N.Y., has already won its first election at a facility in the area. Should it find success with its second effort, which organizers say could be decided by a slim margin, it would almost certainly make the ALU one of the most formidable forces in the labor movement, and set off a tidal wave of activity to organize other Amazon facilities.

Voting among the warehouse's 1,500 workers began Monday and ends Friday. Results are expected as soon as next week.

National union leaders have flung support at ALU and its president, Christian Smalls, in recent weeks, pledging undisclosed sums of money to cover campaign bills, pro bono legal help, office space and more.

"They need resources, they need money, they need organizers. Give it, and give it freely," Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants and an ALU confidante, urged union leaders in an interview.

She and two other major players in the labor movement -- Teamsters President Sean M. O'Brien and American Postal Workers Union President Mark Dimondstein -- rallied support for the cause Sunday in Staten Island. The three, who collectively represent 1.4 million U.S. workers, stood alongside Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., one of the labor movement's biggest backers in Congress, and liberal lawmaker Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

The effusive offers of help, experts say, could portend a turf war among national union brass over future Amazon campaigns. The e-commerce giant, whose founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post, has long been considered the holy grail for the domestic labor movement. Organizing its 1.1 million U.S. employees would be a tremendous boost for flagging union membership.

American union rolls have declined steadily in the past 40 years. In 2021, 10.3% of American workers were part of a union, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, about half the rate of 1983, when the government began keeping such records.

And unions across industries are determined to make inroads at Amazon. O'Brien ran for president of the 1.2 million-member Teamsters by vowing to take on the corporate behemoth, which has a market capitalization of nearly $1.5 trillion. The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union led a union election in Bessemer, Ala., earlier this month that remains too close to call. Dimondstein said that any successful organization of Amazon would hold "special significance" because his members and Amazon employees work in similar industries.

"Amazon, here we come," President Joe Biden teased at a speech at union conference on April 6.

The tasks before ALU -- winning elections in more facilities and negotiating a collective bargaining agreement with Amazon -- are herculean, experts say, and it could be difficult for ALU to sustain its operations in subsequent years without affiliating with a national union.

The company has come under regulatory scrutiny because of its actions in recent unionization campaigns. The retail workers union won a second election in Alabama after federal labor regulators found that Amazon used illegal intimidation tactics in an earlier vote. And a top Biden administration regulator recently held that Amazon's mandatory anti-union meetings in Staten Island violated workers' rights and amounted to a "license to coerce" employees to reject organizing.

Amazon has repeatedly denied accusations of intimidation.

The building momentum behind ALU and organizers' rights has labor leaders subtly eyeing one another over who can establish the strongest relationship with Smalls, and who can initiate Amazon organizing campaigns on their own.

"Organized labor has to unite around this group, and I know there are several other national unions, and we all want to see a plan and we all want to see Amazon be organized," O'Brien said. "I've been pretty clear and vocal that the Teamsters have a track record of representing folks in the same exact industry. We are proven. We've negotiated the best contracts in those industries, but at the end of the day, this isn't just about one union. It's about every single union."

Adding Amazon workers to a union's rolls would immediately give any group a jolt, injecting it with more revenue from dues, new bargaining power and economic leverage. But any successful organization of Amazon would also empower labor groups across industries as all kinds of employers jockey with the corporate giant for low-cost staff, a prospect that's galvanized national unions to donate resources.

Smalls and other ALU leaders met with O'Brien, the Teamsters president, earlier in April. O'Brien told The Post his 1.2 million-member group offered its in-house counsel, access to its research and education departments, and monetary support; he declined to say how much funding the Teamsters would make available.

Dimondstein, president of the American Postal Workers Union, said made a similar offer through intermediaries.

Nelson, from the flight attendants union, has met with ALU leaders and pressed other national union presidents to devote resources to the cause.