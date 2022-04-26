Leland Couch to lead Little Rock Parks and Recreation Department permanently following predecessor’s resignation

Leland Couch will serve as director of the Little Rock Parks and Recreation Department on a permanent basis after he was initially named interim director following his predecessor's resignation.

A spokesman for the city of Little Rock said Monday that an outside search was not conducted.

"Following an excellent performance in the interim role since December, the mayor felt that an outside search was unnecessary and appointed Leland Couch to the permanent role effective April 6," city spokesman Spencer Watson wrote in an email.

John Eckart resigned in December. He had led the city's parks department since mid-2017 after serving in the same role for the city of Benton.

City Manager Bruce Moore in early January said that Couch would serve as interim director.

Watson did not immediately reply when asked about the city manager's involvement in Couch's selection in light of a 2019 government-reorganization plan.

At that time, shortly after his inauguration to his first term, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said he would assume oversight of the heads of six city departments from the city manager.

Those six -- finance, fire, human resources, planning and development, police and public works -- did not include parks.

Couch, 43, is a longtime city employee who previously served as the department's deputy director of operations beginning in October 2021, according to his LinkedIn page.

As parks director, he will be responsible for the third-largest city department in terms of the number of full-time employees authorized in the general fund.

His department also must oversee the operations and maintenance of dozens of city parks and trails as well as city-owned recreation facilities.

The Parks and Recreation Department was projected to receive close to $11 million from the city's general fund this year, according to a budget presentation prepared for the city board last November.

And Couch will almost certainly be involved in any improvements to Hindman and War Memorial parks that end up getting brought forward.

In his 2022 State of the City address last month, Scott said he had directed city staff to identify funding for developing portions of those two parks with an eye to turning them into a local and regional destination.

Those two parks would have seen an infusion of cash had the mayor's proposed sales-tax increase gone through, but voters rejected the increase during a Sept. 14 referendum.