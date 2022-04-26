Alternative to opioids

Several well-controlled clinical studies have been published in respectable medical journals in the past four years. These studies were designed to see if acetaminophen in combination with an NSAID would be as effective as the commonly prescribed codeine combinations. The results show the non-narcotic combo to actually be more effective in many types of pain.

Having recently been prescribed the popular narcotic combination for multiple broken ribs, and being aware of potential side effects from narcotics, after one dose of the codeine combo I decided to try 600 milligrams of acetaminophen with 400 milligrams of ibuprofen. Thankfully this worked much better.

If the attorney general has her eyes open, perhaps she might adjust her TV ads and start promoting "a better mousetrap." Let's promote a better, more effective and safer alternative. Just do it. Could this potentially save lives?

STEVE BRACKINS

Little Rock

Cognitive dissonance

Mr. Boyd Ward defines himself as a "Yellowdog Democrat." I looked that up, and from what I gleaned it means "a political term that was applied to voters in the Southern United States who voted solely for candidates who represented the Democratic Party." So, no matter what the Democratic platform/ideology is, or what his personal convictions are, he is going to vote the Democratic ticket? I suppose that does make the whole voting thing easy for him. No thinking involved, just pull that blue lever and get on back to living life. And you know what? That is a choice he is free to make and I have not one problem with it.

I also looked up cognitive dissonance and found this definition: "a mental conflict that occurs when your beliefs don't line up with your actions." Now, let me ponder this a minute ... three of my general, basic beliefs: I am pro-life, believe the definition of "marriage" is one man and one woman uniting in wedlock or matrimony, and that people are created male and female. I am not dogmatic, there is much to unpack and discuss, but these are just three basic personal tenets I subscribe to. So, after examining the ideologies of both platforms, it was clear the Republican ticket most closely aligned with my beliefs. Now, if I had voted for the Democratic ticket, my actions would not have lined up with my beliefs, and that would have been an example of cognitive dissonance.

Further, I will state for the 100th time that my Republican vote was not a vote to support Trump. There is a disconnect here, but it is Mr. Ward who is struggling to make his thoughts connect, not me. It would seem what he is suffering from is a mental conflict that occurs when other's actions don't line up with his beliefs.

GREG STANFORD

White Hall

Should say her name

I am responding to the April 24 piece written by John Brummett. I enjoy and usually agree with his insightful perspective on what is going on in our state.

Mr. Brummett's take on the recent lieutenant governor debate was mostly on target. He mentioned the numerous Republican candidates by name several times and, as usual, hit the nails on their heads regarding their flaws.

In contrast, the name of Kelly Krout, the Democratic candidate, was not mentioned. She was instead described as a "pleasant, interesting woman who does TikTok or something."

Let's give credit where credit is due. Kelly Krout may not have a war chest equal to that of most of the folks whose names we are hearing and seeing ad nauseam, but she is resourceful and a breath of fresh air that we desperately need in our state.

Also, let's not be too quick to dismiss the power of TikTok and other social media platforms, nor ignore the refreshing change that a person like Kelly Krout could bring to our state. Let's say her name instead of getting stuck in the muck of the usual annoying, stale suspects.

SANDRA STEVENS

Little Rock

Seems inconceivable

Mr. Boyd Ward's guest piece in the April 23 edition of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette pointed to a conundrum I have shared. I have many hardworking, seemingly intelligent, Christian, Republican friends who still to this day strongly support Donald Trump. For all the reasons Mr. Ward stated, it seems inconceivable that one who fits the description of such a Republican could continue to support him. I have no qualms about their support of their party and its many good candidates--just the practice of voting on people who have demonstrated their lack of character, honesty, and concern for our country.

Which brings me to Sarah Sanders, another proven liar who has shown no empathy for Arkansans and their needs. Yet the media tells us that she is a shoo-in. Another poser.

PATTIE SHINN

Huntsville

Excellent role model

In my opinion, Bret Stephens should receive a Pulitzer or another prestigious award for his piece "Model of a man," in which he lists the many reasons why America is so enamored of Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Along with Mr. Stephens, I encourage young American boys to adopt his virtues as a role model.

BRENDA MILES

Hot Springs Village