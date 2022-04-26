Links wraps up student sessions

The path to success is typically the harder path to take.

That was the message to the young adults from the Pine Bluff chapter of Links, which completed its five-session partnership with Pine Bluff High School and students in the Jobs for Arkansas Graduates class. Sessions were part of the Links International Foreign Affairs and Business program.

"You have to take the stairs, because there is no elevator to success," said Rolanda Watley, a PBHS graduate and one of two presenters who provided information to encourage students to pursue their passions and plan for their career development.

Watley, the humanities administrator for the National Endowment for the Humanities, stressed the importance of "writing your own vision of the world, because the sky is the limit."

She said that there are many curves, stop signs, and bumpy roads on their own unique journeys. Students also learned that they should be aware of their strengths, skills, and passions, and that they should be open and flexible. They also need to remember that hard work, determination, and persistence are absolute necessities.

The other presenter was Romanita Hairston, a native of Eudora, who is chief executive officer for Murdoch Charitable Trust and resides at Seattle, Wash.

"Always believe that you have something to offer to others and to tap into what others have to offer you," Hairston said.

She urged students not to be afraid to ask questions and don't fear getting negative answers. She continued to stress that they must be lifelong learners, that they should take opportunities that open doors, and that they must learn what they can learn and take away from all of their experiences.

"You must not run from where you are, but run to where you want to be," Hairston said.

Responding to questions about how the program, which was directed by Calvin Thomas, impacted their lives, the students had some positive responses.

"Having these presentations from others has given me more motivation to reach my goals," Tamarice Brown said.

Zora Little remarked: "It has taught me to never be afraid to make mistakes, never be afraid of being different, and always keep my eyes on what I want to be."

Other students shared responses in their evaluations.

Tenita Shannon Gragg, the Pine Bluff Chapter president of The Links, and Kelly Bryant, second vice president, presented gifts of appreciation to Thomas and Dexter Lee, PBHS assistant principal.

All of the presenters will also receive gifts of appreciation. All of the students were also given a gift of a Stylus inscribed ink pen containing The Links logo.

The International Trends and Services Facet of The Links sponsored the sessions. Other members of the facet are Eula Liddell, facet chair; Dorothy Holt, co-chair, Arlene Woody, Yvonne Blevins, Sheena Meadows, and Carolyn Blakely.