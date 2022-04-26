LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-UCA at Dickey-Stephens Park

Arkansas 0, UCA 0 — End 2nd Inning

Arkansas could not do anything with Jace Bohrofen's leadoff double to left field in the second inning.

Bohrofen advanced to third base on a flyout by Braydon Webb, but stalled there. Peyton Stovall followed with a shallow fly ball on a 3-1 pitch and Bohrofen was not able to tag. Dylan Leach flied out to end the inning.

The Razorbacks have stranded three runners through two innings.

Arkansas 0, UCA 0 — Middle 2nd Inning

Will McEntire worked around a one-out walk by AJ Mendolia in the second inning.

Drew Sturgeon and Noah Argenta grounded out to Robert Moore for the final two outs of the inning. McEntire struck out Andrew Pollum to begin the inning.

McEntire has thrown 19 of 31 pitches for a strike.

Arkansas 0, UCA 0 — End 1st Inning

The Razorbacks stranded runners at the corners in the first inning when Jalen Battles grounded into a force out at second base.

All three of Arkansas' outs came on force outs at second. Cayden Wallace hit into one after Robert Moore led off with a walk, and Brady Slavens hit into one after Michael Turner walked with one out.

Oliver Laufman threw 23 pitches in the bottom of the inning.

Arkansas 0, UCA 0 — Middle 1st Inning

Will McEntire retired the Bears in order and quickly in the top of the first inning on two groundouts and a four-pitch strikeout.

Pregame

The Razorbacks are making their first appearance at Dickey-Stephens Park since 2019. Arkansas played annually in North Little Rock for 10 consecutive seasons beginning in 2010, but haven't the previous two seasons due to covid-19.

Arkansas will play UCA for the second time this season. The Razorbacks defeated the Bears 21-9 three weeks ago in Fayetteville.

Will McEntire, a native of nearby Bryant, will make his third start tonight. The third-year right hander has pitched well the past two weeks against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Arkansas State.

The Razorbacks have made a slight adjustment to their lineup by placing Robert Moore in the leadoff position. Dylan Leach, the backup catcher who hit home runs from both sides of the plate and for the cycle against UCA three weeks ago, will start tonight.

As always, it is an overwhelmingly partisan-Razorback crowd at Dickey-Stephens, even though UCA's campus is less than an hour away. It is sunny at game time with a high of 69 degrees. It could get into the low 50s by the time the game ends.