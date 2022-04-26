Man charged with manslaughter in fatal overdose, White County authorities say

A 30-year-old man charged with manslaughter is accused of distributing illicit substances that resulted in the death of a person, according to the White County sheriff’s office.

Investigations that started with overdose deaths led to the execution of search warrants, seizures of evidence and arrests that provided probable cause for the issuance of a warrant for Jonathan Shaver, a news release from the sheriff’s office states.

Authorities said Shaver was taken into custody Friday in lieu of $200,000 bond.

“The arrest of Mr. Shaver is a significant development in the investigation but is not the conclusion,” White County Sheriff Phillip Miller said in the release.

Authorities in White County have worked multiple unintentional overdoses in recent months in which the victim ingested pills that, unknown to them, contained fentanyl as the active ingredient, the release states. The sheriff’s office described fentanyl as a synthetic opioid that is as many as 100 times stronger than morphine. Several of those who overdosed have died, authorities said.