Man hurt in Friday shooting dies, Little Rock police say

A man shot last week on West 18th Street in Little Rock has died, police said.

Officers responded just after 3:20 p.m. Friday to a shooting call and a Shot Spotter activation in the 1800 block of West 18th Street, according to a news release issued Tuesday from the Little Rock Police Department. Upon arrival, officers discovered Harry Jackson, 50, lying face down, police said.

The Little Rock man was transported to UAMS Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, according to the report. Police said Jackson died Sunday. His body was transported to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

A 56-year-old Little Rock man was taken into custody for questioning and released shortly afterward, the report states.

Police said charges were pending.

The investigation is ongoing.