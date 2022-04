A 21-year-old pedestrian was killed on U.S. 167 early Monday, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Rivera Salvador, of McRae, was walking in a northbound lane on the highway at about 3:47 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle before Exit 19 in Cabot, according to the report.

The report says Salvador was pronounced dead at the scene.

Other details such as vehicle and driver information was not listed on the preliminary report.