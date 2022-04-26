Miller recommended as next Fayetteville High principal

FAYETTEVILLE -- The School Board this week will be asked to approve Michelle Miller as Fayetteville High School's next principal, according to a news release.

Miller is an assistant principal at the high school. If approved, Miller would become principal starting this summer, replacing Jay Dostal, who has accepted the principal's job at Westside High School in Omaha, Neb.

The School Board will vote on the recommendation from Superintendent John L Colbert at its meeting Thursday, according to a news release from the School District.

"It was no surprise that there was a great deal of interest in this opening," Colbert said. "Dr. Miller emerged from this strong field of candidates, and I am confident that her unique skills and experience, plus her knowledge of and commitment to FHS, will make her a strong leader for our largest campus."

Miller earned her bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies from Texas A&M University, her master's degree in secondary education from East Central University, her educational specialist's degree from Arkansas State University, and her doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Arkansas. Miller was a National Board certified teacher in adolescent and young adult mathematics from 2011 to 2021, according to the release.

She has served on Fayetteville High's faculty since 2008 as an Advanced Placement calculus teacher, small learning community lead teacher, dean of students, vice principal, and assistant principal. She previously taught in the Fort Smith School District and other schools in Oklahoma and Texas, according to the release.