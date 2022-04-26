Morant wins Most Improved Player award

Ja Morant was rookie of the year in 2020, vowing he would get better from there.

And he's done exactly that.

The Memphis Grizzlies guard picked up his second major award in three seasons Monday, getting announced as the NBA's Most Improved Player. He is the first Grizzlies player to receive the award -- and the first player in league history to have won both rookie of the year and most improved.

"It's definitely big-time," Morant said.

Morant set career bests in scoring (27.4 points per game), rebounds (5.7), steals (1.2) and field-goal shooting (49.3%). His scoring average last season was 19.1 per game, and he made the big jump while playing basically the same amount of minutes.

"This award goes to me, but I feel like it's a team effort," Morant said.

The Grizzlies had three players get votes for MIP -- besides Morant, Desmond Bane was fifth and Jaren Jackson Jr. was 10th. The three led Memphis to the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and the second-best record in the league behind Phoenix.

Morant, an All-Star this season for the first time, was hardly a runaway winner. He finished with 221 points from a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters who cover the league, with five points awarded for a first-place vote, three for a second and one for a third.

San Antonio's Dejounte Murray was second with 183 points, and Cleveland's Darius Garland was third with 178. Murray appeared on 63 ballots, more than anyone else. Garland appeared on 62 ballots.

Morant appeared on 51 of the 100 ballots -- but got far more first-place votes than anyone else. He had 38, while Murray collected 20 and fourth-place finisher Jordan Poole of Golden State got 15.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)



Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, right, passes back to guard D'Angelo Russell as Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, top left, defends and forward Brandon Clark watches during the first half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

