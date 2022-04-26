N. Korea marks 90th year with parade

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea began a military parade in its capital on Monday to mark the 90th anniversary of its army's founding, with outside experts saying it was likely to display powerful missiles and other weapons capable of targeting the United States and its allies.

South Korea's military said the march began late Monday evening in Pyongyang after a preparade ceremony. It didn't immediately provide other details, such as whether North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was present.

NK News, a North Korea-focused news site, cited unidentified sources as saying that 12 illuminated flying objects, possibly drones or helicopters, were seen in the sky above Pyongyang, followed by the sounds of fireworks.

The parade comes as Kim is reviving nuclear brinkmanship aimed at forcing the United States to accept North Korea as a nuclear power and remove crippling economic sanctions. Analysts say North Korea is exploiting an environment to push forward its weapons program as the United Nations Security Council remains divided over the war in Ukraine.

Nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have been stalled since 2019 because of disagreements over the potential easing of U.S.-led sanctions in exchange for North Korean disarmament steps.

Kim has stuck to his goals of simultaneously developing nuclear weapons and the country's dismal economy in face of international pressure and has shown no willingness to fully surrender a nuclear arsenal he sees as his biggest guarantee of survival. North Korea has conducted 13 rounds of weapons tests this year, including its first flight test of an intercontinental ballistic missile since 2017.

There are also signs that North Korea is rebuilding tunnels at a nuclear testing ground that was last active in 2017, possibly in preparation for a resumption of testing. It could also conduct a banned launch of a long-range rocket to put a spy satellite into orbit or test-fly missiles over Japan, experts say.

North Korean state media did not immediately report the parade. Earlier Monday, official newspapers ran editorials calling for stronger public support of Kim.

"The respected Comrade Kim Jong Un is the symbol of the mightiness of our party, state and revolutionary armed forces and the representative of their great dignity," the main Rodong Sinmun newspaper said in an editorial. "All happiness and rosy future lie in following the respected General Secretary Kim Jong Un."

North Korea's recently tested weapons are potentially capable of striking the U.S. homeland as well as South Korea and Japan. The North has spent much of the past three years focusing on expanding its short-range arsenal targeting South Korea as nuclear negotiations with the United States stalled.

Citizens walk past celebrative posters displayed on the 90th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army in Pyongyang, North Korea, Monday, April 25, 2022. The poster reads "Historic root of our revolution". (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin)



Citizens walk past a celebrative poster displayed on the occasion of 90th founding anniversary of Korean People's Revolutionary Army in Pyongyang, North Korea, Monday, April 25, 2022. Poster reads "The first Juche oriented armed force". (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin)

