Neil Robinson Kumar, Republican candidate for U.S. House District 3 in Arkansas

Age: 26

City: Bentonville

Occupation: Law Student, University of Arkansas School of Law

Education: A.B., University of Chicago

Public service experience:

Website: https://neilforarkansas.com/

Why should people vote for you?

We are a stateless people with no representation whatsoever. It is long past time for us to have a representative who truly represents the people of the Ozarks, rather than corporations like Walmart. My opponent no longer represents us—he voted to certify the 2020 election, voted for Nancy Pelosi’s January 6th commission, blamed President Trump for January 6th, asked the Biden administration to eliminate Trump’s Chinese tariffs, and voted for gun control, including red flag laws and a large expansion of ATF’s power. I am a grassroots candidate funded entirely by regular Arkansawyers, while my opponent is funded entirely by Walmart and the Walton family, defense contractors like Raytheon, Big Pharma companies like Pfizer, and even foreign lobbyists like AIPAC. I am running against the entire Arkansas Establishment which has failed us for decades. It’s time to put Arkansas first.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

The most pressing issue facing my constituents is also the most pressing issue facing America: the Great Replacement. Millions of illegal aliens are pouring across our wide-open Southern Border, with hundreds of thousands of new arrivals every month. Our Southern Border isn’t just wide open, it’s gone. It’s been erased. Last year, more people than the entire population of Dallas and almost equal to San Diego illegally entered America. If they were all held in one place, they would constitute the 9th largest city in America. If we don’t stop this endless flood of immigration now, our nation will be lost. My plan includes a 20-year total immigration moratorium ending both legal and illegal immigration, as well as mass deportations of all illegals, building a wall, ending birthright citizenship, taxing remittances, and denying public services to illegals. A nation without borders is no nation at all.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

Aside from addressing the Great Replacement, the most important thing that a Republican-majority Congress can do is block the Biden Administration at every turn, including impeaching Joe Biden. I will work to secure our elections. I will defend the Second Amendment and our God-given right to self-defense by introducing national constitutional carry. I will defend the unborn by introducing legislation to totally criminalize infanticide and prosecute abortionists for murder. I will fight anti-white discrimination and anti-white critical race theory, along with LGBT perversion in our classrooms. I will introduce legislation to criminalize LGBT propaganda targeted at minors, and also to criminalize transgender pharmaceuticals and surgical procedures. I will always put America first. I will never vote to send our blood or treasure to foreign countries unless in direct defense of the homeland. The US Army only belongs in one place: the Southern Border.

A team of reporters from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette compiled this series of candidate bios over the last three months. Candidates in most races were reached by email and completed questionnaires. Others who couldn't be reached by email provided information over the phone. Some candidates declined to participate or didn't respond to phone and email messages left by the Democrat-Gazette. Return to the main Voter Guide page to read more bios.