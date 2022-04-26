Sections
Nettleton High School teacher arrested on sexual assault charge, Jonesboro police say

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 1:21 p.m.
A teacher at Nettleton High School was arrested Tuesday on charges that include first-degree sexual assault, police said.

On Thursday, the school resource officer for the high school was notified of an inappropriate relationship between a student and an employee, Jonesboro police said in a Facebook post.

After further investigation, detectives and members of the police SWAT team arrested Jermaine Thomas on a first-degree sexual assault charge.

Thomas also faces charges of distribution or possession of viewing matter depicting sexual contact with a minor, sexual indecency with a child and public sexual indecency, police spokesperson Sally Smith said. 

Thomas was placed on administrative leave after school officials were notified Thursday and an investigation began, a Facebook post from Nettleton Public Schools states. 

School officials encouraged students who need to discuss the incident or who need support to speak with a district counselor.

"Nettleton remains focused on student well-being and will not tolerate conduct that adversely affects its ability to provide students with a safe and secure learning environment," the district said.

