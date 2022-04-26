State airport traffic

increases in March

Passenger traffic at Arkansas' two largest airports continues to rise but still trails the totals they saw before the covid-19 pandemic.

Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field in Little Rock, the state's largest airport, reported that 154,175 passengers went through its doors in March, 41% more than the 109,299 that went through Clinton National in the same month in 2021.

While last month's total is almost double the pandemic lows in March 2020 when just 86,229 arrived at or departed from Clinton National, its almost 17% fewer than the 182,239 that went through the airport in March 2019, before the pandemic.

For the year, passenger traffic rose 60.5%, to 391,813. The total was 147,672 higher than the 244,141 the airport saw in the first three months of 2021.

Northwest Arkansas National Airport at Highfill, the state's second-largest airport, posted similarly strong results.

Last month, the airport saw 127,359 passengers, which was 106.9% higher than the totals its saw in March a year ago. Its three-month totals, meanwhile, jumped 86.6%, to 328,275 compared with the same period in 2021, according to data the airport posted on its website.

-- Noel Oman

1Q revenue, profit

jump at Coca-Cola

Sales at Coca-Cola surged 16% during the first quarter as crowds returned to movie theaters, music venues and sport stadiums.

Coca-Cola was among the companies to suspend operations in Russia after it invaded neighboring Ukraine. But on Monday, it stuck by earlier revenue growth projections of 7% to 8% and per-share growth of 5% to 6% for the year.

The Atlanta company posted net income of $2.78 billion, or 64 cents per share, topping Wall Street's expectations for per-share earnings by 6 cents, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The world's largest beverage maker posted revenue of $10.49 billion in the period, also exceeding industry analyst forecasts of $9.91 billion.

Shares of The Coca-Cola Co. rose 69 cents, or 1%, to close Monday at $65.94.

-- The Associated Press

State index climbs

to 788.60, up 17.48

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 788.60, up 17.48.

"Stocks rallied late on Monday, in part on news that Twitter agreed to be bought by billionaire Elon Musk and in front of almost a third of S&P 500 index firms due to report earnings this week on the heels of 77.5% reporting above analysts' expectations, according to Refinitiv data," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.