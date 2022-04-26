Northwest Arkansas high schools top U.S. News state ranking for 2022

Arkansas' top three public high schools are all in the northwest corner of the state, according to U.S. News & World Report's latest rankings, released Tuesday.

Haas Hall Academy once again leads the state and is 13th in the national ranking, after placing 50th on last year's national list. The charter school operates campuses in Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale with a combined enrollment of about 1,330 students.

Founders Classical Academy in Bentonville ranks second in the state and 201st nationally. Bentonville High School is third in the state and 630th in the nation, according to the rankings.

The rest of the state's top 10 in the 2022 rankings, with national ranking in parentheses:

4. LISA Academy North High School (Sherwood) (648)

5. Rogers New Technology High School (680)

6. Greenbrier High School (803)

7. Fayetteville High School (978)

8. Bentonville West High School (1,086)

9. Bismarck High School (1,154)

10. Maumelle High School (1,299)

The U.S. News rankings include data on nearly 24,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. The rankings encompass not only traditional high schools but also charter; magnet; and science, technology, engineering and math-focused schools, according to the publication's website.

Schools were rated on several measures, including graduation rate, performance on state assessments and the percentage of seniors who took advanced courses.

Visit www.usnews.com/education for more information.



