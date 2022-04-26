NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Black bass are biting soft plastic lures, crank baits and spinner baits.

Aaron Jolliff at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said black bass are biting a variety of soft plastics such as plastic worms and Senkos. Try crank baits in shallow water. Spinner baits may also work.

Crappie are starting to move into shallow water. Fish with minnows or jigs around wood cover on the south half of the lake. The walleye bite on the White River in the Twin Bridges area is winding down. No report on white bass. Average surface water temperature is in the mid-50s.

Southtown Sporting Goods said bluegill are biting well on worms or crickets. Crappie fishing is good with minnows or small jigs. Catfish are biting fair on liver or cut bait.

Beaver tailwater

Guide Austin Kennedy said trout are biting well on Power Bait in bright colors fished with light tackle. Small spoons or small jigs are good lures to use. There has been little power generation at Beaver Dam, but a modest amount of water is being released through one spillway gate.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said crappie are biting well on jigs tipped with a crappie nibble fished six feet deep. Black bass are biting well on plastic worms and crank baits. Use worms for bluegill.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake bait shop said anglers fishing from shore near the lake office have been catching large bluegill with worms fished under a bobber. Crappie fishing is fair. Some big crappie being caught with minnows or jigs. Fish the upper end of the lake for black bass with swim baits. Walleye and spoonbill are congregating below the dam.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said black bass fishing is good at all Bella Vista lakes on a variety of soft plastic baits such as finesse worms and Ned rigs. Bluegill are biting 20 to 25 feet deep on crickets or worms.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with all types of soft plastic lures. Try top-water lures at sunrise and sunset.

Siloam Springs, Crystal lakes

Stroud recommends fishing for crappie with minnows or jigs 15 feet deep or less around brush.

Eastern Oklahoma

Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good fishing for largemouth bass at Grand Lake and Lake Eucha with spinner baits, crank baits and and Alabama rigs. Crappie fishing is good with jigs. Channel catfish are biting fair on liver or cut bait.

At Lake Tenkiller, black bass fishing is fair with Alabama rigs, plastic worms, spinner baits or jig and pigs. Crappie are biting well on jigs, minnows or worms.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service said black bass are biting swim baits. Work them in the middle and back areas of creek arms. Flat gravel points are good spots. Cast jerk baits, chatter baits and floating plastic worms around bushes. The largest bass are hitting jerk baits.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff