ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: OBU chorus to take on songs from movies, musicals

MUSIC: Women's Chorus

The Ouachita Baptist University Women's Chorus performs arrangements of movie music and songs from musicals at 7:30 p.m. today in OBU's McBeth Recital Hall, 455 Campus Drive, Arkadelphia.

The program includes John Leavitt's arrangements of Kenneth B. Edmonds' and Stephen L. Schwartz's "When You Believe" from the film "The Prince of Egypt" and "Steal Away" by Wallace Willis; Mark Hayes' arrangement of "Look to the Rainbow" by Burton Lane and Yip Harburg from the film "Finian's Rainbow"; Linda Spevacek's arrangement of "Out of My Dreams" by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II from "Oklahoma!"; Mac Huff's arrangement of Stephen Sondheim's "Send in the Clowns" from "A Little Night Music"; "The Prayer" by David Foster and Carole Bayer Sager, arranged by Tom Fettke; and "Music Down in My Soul," arranged by Moses Hogan. Natilan Crutcher conducts.

Admission is free. Call (870) 245-5144 or email crutchern@obu.edu.

Magic Springs shows

Matt Stell kicks off Magic Springs Theme and Water Park's 2022 Summer Concert Series June 4. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette) Magic Springs Theme and Water Park, U.S. 70 East (East Grand Avenue), Hot Springs, kicks off its 2022 Summer Concert Series, 7 p.m. June 4 with Arkansas native Matt Stell and special guest Colt Ford.

The rest of the lineup (except as noted, all shows 7 p.m., gates open at 6):

◼️ June 11: Newsboys, with special guest Adam Agee

◼️ June 18: Buckcherry, Hinder and Saving Abel

◼️ June 25: Josh Turner

◼️ July 2: Sonic Slam featuring Cinderella's Tom Keifer Band, L.A. Guns & Faster Pussycat (gates open at 5 p.m., show starts at 6)

◼️ July 9: TobyMac

◼️ July 16: Jordan Davis with special guest Gable Bradley

◼️ July 23: Vanilla Ice

◼️ July 30: For King & Country with special guest Jonathon Traylor

◼️ Aug. 6: Hoobastank and Saliva

◼️ Aug. 13: Sawyer Brown and Shenandoah

◼️ Aug. 20: MJ Live with special guest Jacob Flores

◼️ Aug. 27: Trace Adkins

◼️ Sept. 4: La Original Banda El Limon

Admission is included with a one-day park ticket ($59.99, $39.99 for children and senior citizens, all prices plus tax) or a season pass ($59.99 when buying four or more; $69.99 for Silver Season Passes when buying four or more; Gold Season Passes, $139.98); reserved seating is available for an additional cost. Visit bit.ly/MAGNewsR.

ART: Pardew collection

“Liberty Triumphant” by Zdravko Kamenarov is part of the Pardew Collection, on display at the Bradbury Art Museum at Arkansas State University at Jonesboro. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette) "Pardew Collection: Exploring Patronage, Process, and Place" is on display through July 21 at the Bradbury Art Museum in Arkansas State University's Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, Jonesboro. The exhibit includes artwork donated by James and Kathy Pardew, including American art and pieces from the central European, Asian and Islamic countries where they lived, traveled and served. The art was acquired while James Pardew was in the U.S. military and diplomatic service — in particular modern art from Bulgaria where he served as U.S. ambassador from 2002-05. Gallery hours are noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission is free. Call (870) 972-3687 or visit BradburyArtMuseum.org.

ETC.: Summer camps

Summer camps at the South Arkansas Arts Center, 110 E. Fifth Street, El Dorado, will focus on art, theater, dance and even bug hotel building.

The lineup (except as noted, camp attendance is limited to 24, fee is $90):

◼️ 9 a.m.-noon May 31-June 3: "Art Meets Science." Youngsters entering grades 2-4 can explore how art and science intersect in a hands-on environment.

◼️ 1-4 p.m. May 31-June 3: "Building a Bug Hotel." Students entering grades 5-9 will learn about insects and their characteristics by designing and building a "Bug Hotel" habitat on the center grounds.

◼️ 1-4 p.m. May 31-June 3: "Theatre Basics Camp" for youngsters entering grades 1-6, exploring scene work, stage movement, voice technique and stage games. Limit: 20.

◼️ 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 6-10: "'Grease' Musical Theater Dance Camp." Students entering grades 7 and up will learn choreography, blocking and stage presence focusing on the musical "Grease," culminating in a performance. $140.

◼️ July 13-July 17: "'Wizard of Oz' Ballet." For dancers entering grades 1-6 and up, no ballet experience required, culminating in a performance. Classical ballet classes to develop technique toward a performance of an original mini-ballet, as well as costume design, set construction and developing choreography. Limit: 16. Grades 1-5, $110; grades 6 and up, $140.

◼️ June 20-24: "Advanced Art Camp," for students entering grades 3-9 with at least two years of art experience looking to advance new or already acquired techniques. Limit: 16. $110.

◼️ 10 a.m.-noon June 27-30: "Mini Art and Theatre Camp." Campers age 4-6 will explore visual drawing, painting, music, movement and dance. Limit: 16.

◼️ Aug 1-5: "Art Camp" Students entering grades 1-3 in the morning (9 a.m.-noon) and grades 4-9 in the afternoon (1-4 p.m.) will learn visual art basics and sharpen skills. $100.

◼️ 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 8-12: "Movie Making" for students entering grades 5-9, to write, direct, star in and produce short films, commercials and documentary shorts. Limit: 12. $110.

Sponsor is First Financial Bank. Every student will receive a camp T-shirt. Scholarships are available. Call (870) 862-5474 or visit saac-arts.org.