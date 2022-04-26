Off the Wire

BASKETBALL

Embiid fined $15,000

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid has been fined $15,000 for criticizing the officiating in Game 4 of the 76ers' first-round playoff series against Toronto, the NBA announced Monday. Embiid made his remarks to reporters after a 110-102 loss on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena. For the first time in the series, the Raptors shot more free throws than the 76ers. Toronto went 28 for 35 at the line, while Philadelphia was 21 for 25 as the Raptors avoided a four-game sweep. "I'm going to take my own advice and not complain about it," Embiid said. "If they want to give fouls or want to call really no fouls, we've got to really make them earn it and really be physical." Embiid, suffering from an injured thumb on his right (shooting) hand, wore a brace and finished 7 for 16 for 21 points in 39 minutes.

NBA penalizes Memphis coach

Memphis Coach Taylor Jenkins has been fined $15,000 for publicly criticizing the officiating in Game 4 of the Grizzlies' series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the NBA announced Monday. Jenkins made his comments to the media following the Grizzlies' 119-118 loss Saturday in Minneapolis. "I've never seen a more inconsistent, arrogant officiated game," Jenkins said. "It's embarrassing. I'm at a loss for words." The Timberwolves relentlessly attacked the basket and went 31 for 40 from the foul line. Jaren Jackson Jr. fouled out with 7 points, and 25 of the Grizzlies' 33 fouls were called on their starters. Karl-Anthony Towns, who took four shots and had just eight points in Game 3, hit 14 of 17 free throws and was the catalyst down the stretch, with 13 points in the fourth quarter for Minnesota.

Caruso in protocol

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is in the NBA's concussion protocol and is questionable for Game 5 of the first-round playoff series at Milwaukee, Coach Billy Donovan said Monday. The Bucks lead 3-1 and will try to wrap up the series at home on Wednesday. Milwaukee won the past two games in Chicago by a combined 54 points. Caruso took an inadvertent hit to the face from the Bucks' Jevon Carter while trying to get around a screen by Giannis Antetokounmpo late in the second quarter on Sunday. He exited with a bloody nose. Arguably Chicago's best defender, Caruso was limited to 41 games in the regular season after spending his first four years with the Los Angeles Lakers. He missed seven weeks with a broken wrist following a hard foul by the Bucks' Grayson Allen during a game in Milwaukee in January.

FOOTBALL

Patriots, Texans make trade

The New England Patriots now have a pick in every round of the upcoming draft following a trade with the Houston Texans. New England dealt a fifth-round pick (170th overall) to Houston on Monday for a sixth-round pick (183rd overall) and seventh-round pick (245th overall). Following the deal the Patriots now have at least one pick in every round, including three picks in the sixth round. The 170th overall pick New England sent to Houston was acquired when the Patriots traded guard Shaq Mason to Tampa Bay last month. The Texans own picks in every round except the seventh round. They currently have two picks in third, fourth and sixth rounds. The draft begins Thursday night in Las Vegas.

Steelers re-sign Edmunds

The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back safety Terrell Edmunds on a one-year deal. The deal, announced on Monday, will pay Edmunds $2.5 million. Pittsbrugh drafted Edmunds in the first round in 2018, but declined to exercise his fifth-year option last spring. He put together a solid 2021, picking off two passes and finishing with 89 tackles in 17 games. The signing actually saved the Steelers more than $4 million based on what the value of Edmunds' fifth-year option would have been had they picked it up. While Edmunds has not developed into a star in four seasons, he's been dependable and durable. He's missed just one game in his career. Bringing Edmunds back also gives the Steelers a little bit of flexibility in the draft. Pittsburgh has the 20th overall pick in the first round on Thursday and signing Edmunds takes away a position of need.

BASEBALL

Pair put on restricted list

The Boston Red Sox put right-handers Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford on the restricted list before Monday night's game in Toronto, the opener of a four-game series north of the border. To enter Canada, the Canadian government requires a person must have received a second vaccine dose -- or one dose of Johnson & Johnson -- at least 14 days prior to entry. Houck had previously acknowledged being unvaccinated. Players who go on the restricted list because they are unvaccinated against covid-19 do not get paid and do not accrue major league service time. Catcher Kevin Plawecki rejoined the team Monday after missing seven games while on the covid-19 injured list, while catcher Connor Wong was optioned to Class AAA.

GOLF

Mickelson signs up for events

Phil Mickelson has signed up for the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open, and his manager asked the PGA Tour for permission to play in a Saudi-funded golf tournament outside London without saying whether Mickelson will play any of them. Monday was the deadline for players to ask for a conflicting event release from the PGA Tour to play in the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational on June 9-11 in England. It also was the deadline to register for the PGA Championship, to be played May 19-22 at Southern Hills in Tulsa. Mickelson is exempt as the defending champion, winning at Kiawah Island last year at age 50 to become the oldest major champion. That also gave him a five-year exemption to the U.S. Open, which this year will be played outside Boston on June 16-19. It was the first word from the Mickelson camp since Feb. 22, when Mickelson apologized for explosive remarks in a book excerpt by Alan Shipnuck in which he disparaged the Saudis behind Greg Norman's attempt at a rival league and said he wanted leverage against the "obnoxious greed" of the PGA Tour.